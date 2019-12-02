Becton wins Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Mekhi Becton was voted the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, announced by Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) commissioner John Swofford Dec. 2. The junior left tackle is the first player from Louisville to win the award since the program joined the ACC in 2014.

"I'm really proud of Mekhi and extremely happy for him because of all the hard work he put into this season," Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. "Mekhi has had a tremendous year and deserves this outstanding recognition as one of the top blockers in this prestigious conference. He has been a leader for our offensive line and our offense as a whole, and to be recognized for his accomplishments by members of this league is a great honor for Mekhi. To be the first Louisville player to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy is truly a testament to type of person and player Mehki has been this season."

With a 6-foot-8, 370-pound frame, Becton has started 33 games at offensive tackle in his three seasons. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Oct. 7 after Louisville's win over Boston College. He finished with 60 knockdown blocks and graded out better than 80 percent in eight games.

Becton helped Louisville's offense rush for 214.2 yards per game and average 442.1 yards of total offense.

The Jacobs Trophy has been awarded annually to the player voted most outstanding blocker in the ACC by a poll of the league's head coaches and defensive coordinators since 1953. Becton will be recognized at the ACC Legends Banquet Dec. 6 in Charlotte.