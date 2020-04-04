Mekhi Becton attracting attention for NFL Draft

Mekhi Becton doesn’t have to worry about attracting enough attention, even with the changes amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The former Louisville football offensive lineman is projected as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dwayne Ledford, Louisville’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, continues to communicate with Becton as he trains in Dallas. Becton won’t be able to tour pro team’s facilities prior to the draft due to the global pandemic, but that didn’t stop him from already turning heads.

With a 6-foot-7 and 364-pound frame, Becton posted a time of 5.10 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in February. The left tackle was the largest player at the combine.

“I have been in contact with a lot of scouts, teams and media outlets, there is a lot of interest around there for him, rightfully so,” Leford said. “He is working hard.”

Becton was voted the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2019, an award given annually to a player voted most outstanding blocker in the ACC. Becton started 33 games at offensive tackle in three seasons as Louisville.

Becton was selected as a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and first-team All-ACC as a junior.

He was tabbed as the third best offensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft by Sports Illustrated.

“I tell people all the time, whoever gets him is going to be very happy,” Ledford said. “Not only is he a great player, but he is an even better person.”