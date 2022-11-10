Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Clemson's Zach Lentz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a dominant second half effort against James Madison handed them their fourth win in a row, the Louisville football program is heading back on the road and resuming ACC play, traveling down to Death Valley for a showdown with No. 12 Clemson.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with Zach Lentz of Sports Illustrated's All Clemson to find out more about the Tigers:

1. It’s no secret that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has been up and down since taking over the starting job in 2021, and hasn’t looked sharp the last two games. What has been behind his inconsistencies, and is there a chance Cade Klubnik starts against Louisville?

The chances that Klubnik starts is zero. However, the chances he plays is very good. Uiaglalelei’s confidence is shaken, and that is not what the Tigers need. The question will be how short is Uiagalelei’s leash. One has to believe that it is not very long—but will Swinney continue to wait to put Klubnik in bad situations before bringing him in is another question.

2. How will wide receiver Beaux Collins’ absence impact a passing game that has seemingly struggled to produce big plays?

Collins has been a non-factor in the last three games, so I am not sure how much of the ability to produce big plays will be effected, since the majority of those have come from true freshman Antonio WIlliams and running back Will Shipley. But he will be missed, there is no doubt about that, how much is the bigger question.

3. What makes all-purpose back Will Shipley such a deadly and versatile threat?

His willingness to do whatever is required. Whether it is kickoffs, running the ball between the tackles or catching the ball, Shipley is the best offensive weapon on the Tigers’ team, the sooner the coaches figure that out the better things will be for the offense.

4. Clemson still has one of the best defenses in the ACC, but their front seven has given up 200+ rushing yards in two of their last three games. What is behind this development?

The Inability to tackle. This was supposed to be one of the most dominant fronts and defenses in Clemson history and they have not shown that. Whether it is scheme or not, they have not played up to their potential and have been gashed for big plays. The linebackers are taking poor angles, not fitting gaps and not tackling good at all. The defensive line is good, but not great as they were expected.

5. If Louisville were to pull off the upset, what would they have to accomplish or take advantage of?

They need to run the ball and make Clemson show they can stop the run on someone. If they do that, it will open up the passing game and could set the Cardinals up for an upset in Death Valley.

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah, Will Shipley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

