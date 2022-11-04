Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Daily News-Record's Shane Mettlen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their defensive dismantling of then-No. 10 Wake Forest, the Louisville football program will cap off their three-game home stand this weekend against James Madison in a matchup that has a three-game win streak and bowl eligibility on the line.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record to find out more about the Dukes:

1. What is the status of quarterback Todd Centeio, and how did his absence in the game against Marshall affect JMU’s offensive approach?

There's been no official word on Centeio's status given, but we did hear that freshman Alonza Barnett, who has been third-string most of the season, is working as the scout team quarterback. That leads me to believe Centeio is practicing this week. His absence a major issue against Marshall, in part because of his talent, but also because the injury happened so late in the week JMU didn't really have time to change the offensive approach and Billy Atkins doesn't really have the skill set to run the same RPO-style game as Centeio.

2. Centeio appears to have a clear favorite target in wide receiver Kris Thornton. What makes him stand out in this offense that likes to spread the ball out?

What stands out most is that he just gets himself open. Appalachian State double covered him the entire game and held him in check, but that left others such as Reggie Brown and Terrence Greene to have big days. As the season has gone and teams have game planned against him, JMU has done some things to get him the ball including jet sweeps and screen passes, but he remains a big threat down the field one-on-one.

3. With how well Louisville’s front seven has been playing in recent weeks, how well do you think JMU’s RB duo of Percy Agyei-Obese & Latrele Palmer can perform, especially considering the Dukes’ offensive line play has statistically been average?

Both guys are strong, physical backs who can gain yards after contact, so that helps as JMU's offensive line is maybe even a bigger question mark than Centeio at this point. Right tackle Nick Kidwell missed all of the Marshall game and left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt went out with an injury. If both are out that will make a big difference in JMU's ability to run the ball.

4. JMU’s size in the front seven might be smaller than most FBS teams, but they’re still amongst the best in the nation when it comes to sacks and TFLs. How are they able to have so much success at getting in the backfield?

Since Curt Cignetti took over as head coach they have seemed to value speed on the defensive line above size. It might be that at the FCS level it was easier to recruit undersized, but quick pass rushers, but that's been the identity. You also have to give a ton of credit to nose guard James Carpenter, who has been so good on the inside it really frees up the outside rushers.

5. If James Madison were to pull off the upset, what would they have to accomplish or take advantage of?

JMU would need to get the turnover battle back in its favor. During the 5-0 start when the Dukes briefly cracked the Top 25, JMU was one of the nation's leaders in turnover margin. Centeio had just one interception through those first five games. He had three in a one-score loss to Georgia Southern and it's not clear if he was hurting during that game or not. Atkins turned it over five times against Marshall. Obviously, Louisville is coming off the victory with eight takeaways, so that has to be a major concern for the Dukes.

(Photo of Todd Centeio: David Yeazell - USA TODAY Sports)

