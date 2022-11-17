Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Wolfpack's Rob McLamb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing their four-game win streak snapped at Clemson, the Louisville football program will look to bounce back when they return to Cardinal Stadium this weekend, hosting NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season.

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with Rob McLamb of Sports Illustrated's All Wolfpack to find out more about the Wolfpack:

1. NC State had preseason aspirations of perhaps getting to the ACC Championship, but have had a bit of disappointing season, especially coming off of a loss at home to Boston College. What’s the overall mood of the fanbase and vibe around the program?

There is some resignation to the fact that the Wolfpack, with games at Louisville and at UNC remaining, may finish the regular season at 7-5 overall. That is basically what NC State has done year-in, year-out for most of its history. Fans want titles and they are tired of being good but not great, or great but not elite. There is some glum feeling, but the current crop of kids has maintained the standard and set up the next group to lift it. At some point, that has to happen. As painful as this season may be for NCSU, losing at Wake Forest and coming up short in the Atlantic Division while Clemson was down makes last season the one that really slipped away.

2. How has the offense changed since quarterback Devin Leary went down for the season? Also, what is the injury status for his backup, M.J. Morris?

Morris is currently listed on the depth chart but there are strong rumors that he will be out for the game and perhaps the remainder of the season. The offense struggled with explosive plays under both Morris and Leary, but Leary did have a better arm. NC State's problem on offense is lack of breakaway speed. Without burners, it does not matter what quarterback is in. Teams will load the box and play more man coverage against the Wolfpack, who then have to primarily dink-and-dunk their way down the field.

3. What makes the elite linebacker trio of Drake Thomas, Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson such a handful for opposing offenses?

With odd fronts, the linebackers of NC State are less predictable. They can help the back-five of the 3-3-5 or they can plug gaps on the run. The trio can also blitz frequently, which they did against Boston College en route to five sacks. They are multifaceted. If they blitz frequently, it is imperative that they don't get picked up by the blockers and breach the offensive backfield. Man coverage makes NC State susceptible to giving up big plays, both on long fade routes or quick hitting slants with the initial defender missing a tackle.

4. Who are the X-Factors for NC State on both sides of the ball?

Thayer Thomas is a slot receiver that has hands and speed. He can get behind defenses and is the closest thing NC State has to a big play threat from its regulars. Louisville's defense must keep him in front of them.

Tanner Ingle is a hard hitting safety that allows NC State to vary its looks in the 3-3-5, so that linebacker movement can be harder to predict. He has coverage ability and is solid as an overhang defender. Ingle gives the Wolfpack defense leverage to change calls without changing personnel.

5. If Louisville were to pull off the win, what would they have to accomplish or take advantage of?

NC State is a team that has faded in the second half this season, so the Cardinals should not get deterred if the Wolfpack jumps them early. It is a 60-minute game, as Boston College showed last weekend.

As mentioned before, the Wolfpack is not a fast team, so the defense keeping players in front means the offense is more likely to sputter. Offensively, finding the correct gaps the NC State linebackers use to blitz or handle the run game is massive. Again, as an odd front team, it is important that the linebackers and overhang safety create chaos. If NCSU sends five, six, or seven, and Louisville picks it up, the Pack will likely have slippage on man coverage in the secondary and the Cardinals will then create the big plays they need to win.

(Photo via Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

