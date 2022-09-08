Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Inside the Knights' Brian Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following an incredibly disappointing season-opener at Syracuse, Louisville (0-1, 0-1 ACC) is staying on the road, traveling down to Orlando for a matchup at UCF (1-0, 0-0 American).

Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Report sat down with Inside the Knights' Brian Smith to find out more about Knights:

1. John Rhys Plumlee won the starting quarterback job over incumbent Mikey Keene, and looked fantastic in UCF's first game of the year against South Carolina State. What does he add to the Knights' passing game that Keene might have lacked?

Plumlee has zero fear of letting the deep ball rip. He lets the football go and allows his receivers to go get it, and the same with Gamble at tight end.

2. The Knights have a great crop of offensive skill position players. Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson are a deadly running back duo, and pass catchers Javon Baker and Kemore Gamble both shined in their first games with UCF. Is there a perceived weak link on this side of the line of scrimmage?

The offensive line was just okay in Game 1. There was not nearly as much push up front as many thought. Otherwise, no, there's no true weak link. The skill talent is SEC-like.

3. UCF does return a lot of players on defense, but two of their biggest stars on the defensive side in linebacker Tatum Bethune and lineman Big Kat Bryant are gone. Who in the front seven should Louisville fans look for to make a large impact in this game?

Linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and edge defender Tre'mon Morris-Brash. Both are seniors. Jean-Baptiste and Morris-Brash have the natural athleticism and experience to make big plays. There's plenty of talent in the front seven, however, so another defender could emerge during the Louisville game.

4. The secondary for this team was one of the most efficient in the nation last season. What makes UCF's pass defense so successful?

Experience, Length and speed. The Knights started Corey Thornton and Davonte Brown as true freshmen. Now they are juniors, plus Brandon Adams is a budding star from the sophomore class at cornerback. The safety position is more experienced yet, and it's also a position with length and speed.

5. Houston, Cincinnati and UCF are obviously the top three teams in the American. With year two under Gus Malzahn underway, do you like the Knights' chances to leap frog the other two teams for the AAC crown?

Houston has the easiest schedule because it does not play UCF or Cincinnati during the regular season. The AAC Championship game is in Orlando. Therefore, if the Knights can make it that far there is a real chance to win the title. Before the season, I picked Houston to win the league with UCF coming in second.

(Photo of YaYa Diaby: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

