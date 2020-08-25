SI.com
Louisville Report
Offense starts with Louisville center Cole Bentley

samdraut

Cole Bentley has the keys to the car.

The senior center is the starting point for every play offensively for Louisville football.

When he goes, the offense goes. It doesn’t start without his snap, that’s why offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford tells the West Virginia native who played high school football at Belfry in Kentucky that he has the keys to the Bentley.

At 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, Bentley started the final six games at center in 2019. Heading into his final year of college football, Bentley has played in 32 games and has 21 starts at either center or guard.

Ledford believes Bentley is primed to have a good senior year.

“Going through what he went through last year, the battles he had on the field, understanding what we are asking of him at that position because this is a lot that we put on the center position,” Ledford said.

Bentley and the offensive line are more comfortable in the second year playing for head coach Scott Satterfield’s offense.

With athleticism and great footwork according to Ledford, Bentley has learned blocks and assignments in the offense.

Caleb Chandler, who started all 13 games at left guard last season, has noticed Bentley’s growth.

“Cole has really improved on what the coaches have asked him to do,” Chandler said. “Cole seems like he is understanding the scheme.”

Ledford has looked to see how Bentley responds in tough situations.

Last season, Bentley graded at 84% against Clemson and graded out as the team’s best lineman against Virginia with a 90%. He continued to learn the scheme last season.

“He was becoming more comfortable throughout the more reps that he got,” Ledford said. “He went out and competed every day. We want to play the best five. I think Cole did a great job understanding asking him what we wanted to do.”

Louisville’s offense will start with Bentley this season.

“He can move,” Ledford said. “It is great to see him doing extremely well at that position.”

Offensive Execution & Effort Stand Out in Second Scrimmage

When the Cardinals held preseason scrimmage No 2. last week, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford notes that the biggest difference in the offense from the first outing was the overall execution and effort.

MatthewMcGavic

Everything you need to know about Louisville's updated plan for 2020 season

From parking & tailgating to additional safety measures, here's everything you need to know about Louisville's plan for home games at Cardinal Stadium in 2020 - which included reducing capacity to 30%.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville fans updated on plans for 2020 season

Cardinal Stadium will admit around 18,000 fans per game

samdraut

Notebook: Louisville Football Preseason Week 3

Last week, Louisville held their first week of practice under a regular season schedule and third week overall. Here is our notebook of everything that transpired during the past week.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville commit Jaraye Williams named to SI-All American's Preseason SI99

Louisville outside linebacker commit Jaraye Williams has been named to SI All-American's Preseason SI99 - which ranks the top 99 prospects in the Class of 2021.

MatthewMcGavic

Ranking the Draft-able Louisville Alumni in Fantasy Football

Several former Cardinals are able to be selected in fantasy football in advance of the 2020 season - here they are all ranked by their preseason fantasy value.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 PG Hunter Sallis

The five star prospect from Omaha, Nebraska has included the Louisville men's basketball program in his top twelve schools.

MatthewMcGavic

SI All-American to release inaugural Preseason SI99 on Monday

SI All-American will be releasing their first ever Preseason SI99 tomorrow, which ranks the top 99 college football prospects in the Class of 2021. A number of Louisville commits are in the running to crack the list.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's Freshmen Safeties Growing During Preseason

In the short time they have been a part of the program, freshmen safeties Lovie Jenkins & Josh Minkins have already made significant strides for Louisville Football ahead of the 2020 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Hassan Hall has formed a "brotherhood" with Javian Hawkins

While Hassan Hall might be competing against Javian Hawkins for reps at the running back position, the Louisville multi-purpose back has far from a contentious relationship with him.

MatthewMcGavic