Louisville Football Receives Long Shot Odds to Win ACC

BetOnline.ag doesn't give the Cardinals favorable odds to win the conference in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 college football season might be roughly four months away, but that hasn't stopped gambling sites from releasing preliminary conference championship odds. BetOnline.ag is one such site, recently releasing their opening odds to win the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

Unsurprisingly, after finishing with a record of 6-7 in 2021 for their second-straight losing season, as well as a 4-4 mark in ACC play, BetOnline.ag has given Louisville just the tenth-best odds to win the conference at 66-1. Only Virginia Tech (80-1), Georgia Tech (125-1), Syracuse (150-1) and Duke (500-1) have worse odds.

As it pertains to strictly the Atlantic Division, the Cardinals have the sixth-best odds, ahead of only the Orange. Predictably, Clemson is the favorite to not only win the division, but to win the conference with 2-3 odds.

Based on current odds, we are mostly likely to see an ACC Championship matchup pitting Clemson against Miami, who at 5-1 odds, has the best odds in the Coastal Division.

BetOnline.ag's Opening Odds to Win ACC

Clemson: 2-3
Miami: 5-1
Pittsburgh: 9-1
NC State: 10-1
North Carolina: 11-1
Wake Forest: 20-1
Florida State: 33-1
Virginia: 33-1
Boston College: 40-1
Louisville: 66/1
Virginia Tech: 80-1
Georgia Tech: 125-1
Syracuse: 150-1
Duke: 500-1

