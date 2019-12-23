Louisville Maven
Adonis Boone prepares at left tackle for Louisville's bowl game

samdraut

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said the loss of Mekhi Becton doesn’t change things for Louisville football’s offensive line. The junior left tackle decided to sit out of the Music City Bowl against Mississippi State to begin his pursuit of an NFL career.

Adonis Boone replaces the Becton, who was award the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, at left tackle. Boone has appeared in 11 games this season, starting for Becton against NC State.

“I told him [Boone] this is a great opportunity to for you,” Ledford said. “He works his tail off. We have been happy what we have seen from him.”

When Becton was injured against Miami and sat out the following week recovering, he was in constant communication with Boone. Ledford called Becton a great teammate for helping the sophomore learn the position.

Though Boone’s natural position is at guard, Ledford wants his offensive linemen to be versatility.

“We told Adonis early on in the summertime that ‘we have to really train you a lot at left tackle’ because if something happened to one of the tackles, you have to be able to step up for them,” Ledford said. “He sacrificed a little bit of being in there at guard sometimes, but he went out there and practiced that.”

Louisville used its first half of bowl practices to refocus on fundamentals and give reps to younger players. The Cardinals have transitioned to preparation for Mississippi State in recent days.

Mississippi State (6-6) is allowing 28.1 points and 389.9 yards per game. Louisville averaged 214.1 rushing yards in the regular season, but Mississippi State limited teams to 148.6 rushing yards.

“Really good defensive front, they are where they are supposed to be,” Ledford said. “It is a really physical front, when you think of an SEC defensive line, this is what you are getting.”

Ledford believes a win against Mississippi State would give Louisville momentum going into the offseason. The Cardinals kickoff in Nashville at 4 p.m. Dec. 30. 

