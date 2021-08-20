Louisville S Bralyn Oliver Enters Transfer Portal

The true freshman had yet to play a down for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville true freshman safety Bralyn Oliver has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Friday on social media.

"First off I would like to thank the most high for giving me this opportunity most people don't get," Oliver said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Second I would like to thank everyone connected to The University of Louisville for love and for the great time and allowing me to be here."

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defensive back had yet to play a down for Louisville, coming over as part of the Cardinals' most recent recruiting class. He was an early enrollee this past January, and was named as the backup free safety behind Kenderick Duncan in Louisville's pre-fall camp depth chart.

Coming out of high school, the Belton-Honea Path, S.C. native was ranked as the No. 43 safety in the Class of 2021 and the No. 549 prospect in the nation. He was not only Louisville's third commit of the cycle, giving his verbal pledge back in April of 2020, but was their fourth-highest ranked recruit in the '21 class.

Louisville is currently in the midst of their second week of preseason fall camp. The Cardinals will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga, with kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

