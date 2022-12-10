Watch: Deion Branch, Louisville Players Talk Coaching Change, Preview Fenway Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a whirlwind week for the Louisville football program.

In the span of four days, the Cardinals lost their head coach and brought in a new one. Scott Satterfield left to take the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati on Monday, with Purdue's Jeff Brohm opting to return to his alma mater on Thursday. Director of player personnel Deion Branch was elevated to interim head coach for their upcoming bowl game.

In between those days, Louisville lost seven of their 10 assistant position coaches, with only tight ends coach Josh Stepp, defensive line coach Mark Ivey and outside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson remaining.

"It still hasn't set it. I think it'll take until (next) Saturday," Branch said following their Saturday practice session. "The more and more I'm out here with these guys, and see how much these young men look forward to me, giving them the proper guidance, I'm here to do that. That's my role. That's my job. I was called upon to do so by (athletic director) Josh Heird and this university, and I'm going to carry it out to the best of my ability with the support that I have with these coaches.

Not long after Brohm was officially hired, he held his first team meeting with the players over at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex. By all accounts, it was a good meeting that seemed to answers a lot of questions that the players had.

"We definitely got a feel for who he is and what he's about," quarterback Brock Domann said. "We're really excited. He's a player's coach. The fact that he played here, fact that he's coached here, he's gonna have a certain pride about taking over this program. That's exactly what we need, and I'm excited."

Ironically enough, it's Cincinnati who Louisville will face in the Fenway Bowl, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The players and coaches who are still left want nothing more than to send their senior out on top.

"This bowl game means a lot to this team," center Bryan Hudson said. "We have a chance to go out to a great venue to go play in the bowl game. It's an awesome bowl that we are fortunate enough to play in. I think just going out and having a chance to leave with a W, and just kind of put the icing on the cake for the season is really important to us.

Following Saturday's practice, Branch, Domann and Hudson took time to meet with the media. They discussed the coaching and player turnover, how it has impacted practice, the Fenway Bowl itself, and more.

