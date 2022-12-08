Breaking Down Jeff Brohm's Contract to Coach Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's a new man in charge of the Louisville football program.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association formally approved Thursday a contract for Louisville native, former Cardinal and current Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm to be the next head coach of the football program.

"My family and I are honored to return home to the University of Louisville, a place we love, which has been so influential in shaping me as a player, a coach and a man," Brohm said in a statement.

Brohm's contract lasts six years, starting on Dec. 9, 2022 and ending on Dec. 31, 2028, with his base salary being $5 million and increasing by $100,000 with each year. If he is employed in 2029, his base salary will be $6.5 million, and if he is employed in 2030, his base salary will be $7 million.

He also has end of year one-time payments if still employed on Dec. 31 of each year. It is $500,000 in 2023 and 2024, $750,000 in 2025 and 2026 and $1 million in 2027 and 2028.

His assistant coaching salary pool - which includes 10 assistants, a director of football operations and head strength coach - has a cap of $5.5 million.

As expected, there are plenty of incentives worked into Brohm's contract, both in terms of years and money. Including bowl games, his contract will be extended by one year if he wins seven or more games in a season and two years if he wins 10 or more games in a season, with the maximum extension being two years to Dec. 31, 2030.

Non-cumulatively, he will receive: $100,000 should he reach a bowl, $200,000 for a Tier 1 bowl (New Years Six or top-three ACC bowl partner), $250,000 for a berth in the College Football Playoff, $400,000 for a top-four seed in the CFP, $500,000 for making the championship game and $750,000 for a national title.

Also non-cumulatively, he will receive: $250,000 for a nine-win season, $500,000 for a 10 or 11 win season and $750,000 for a 12-win season. Wins include conference championships but not bowl games.

Brohm would also net $50,000 for both a Conference Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year award. In another non-cumulative incentive, he would receive $100,000 for reaching the ACC Championship and $250,000 for winning it.

Additional benefits include: a one-time $50,000 bonus to cover relocation expenses, a life insurance policy for $15 million, family membership at the ULGC golf course, a car allowance of $1,000/month, access to a double suite and four parking passes for each event at Cardinal Stadium, 20 tickets to all home football games - 10 of those in the club area, four club seats to all men's and women's basketball games, four volleyball season tickets, access to charter flights for recruiting purposes at a mutually agreed upon rate between him and AD Josh Heird, and his spouse and family are allowed to travel to away games if there is no additional cost to the university.

As for his buyout, if Brohm is terminated without cause, he is due the full remaining amount of his contract, including his base salary and end of year one-time payments. If Brohm resigns at any point during his term, he owes the university $1 million.

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports)

