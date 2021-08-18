Gunter Brewer, Jordan Watkins Talk Louisville Fall Camp

(Photo of Braden Smith, Shai Werts, Gunter Brewer: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is progressing rapidly for the Louisville football program, as they already close to the end of the second and final week of the preseason.

Following their ninth day of practice on Wednesday, wide receiver coach Gunter Brewer and wide receiver Jordan Watkins took time to meet with the media. They discussed the play of the room in the recent scrimmage and fall camp overall, going wide receiver by committee, several guys at the position, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Wide Receivers Coach Gunter Brewer

(On what he's seen from Tyler Harrell during camp)

Tyler's a young guy, has been in the program, and it's his time to shine, as they say. He obviously can run really fast straight ahead, we're developing him as a route runner. He can definitely take the top off with that kind of speed, 4.2-type speed is rare. He's developing his skill set, becoming a much better catcher of the ball, which that's what he's got to do. He can't just run fast, he's got to be able to run routes and catch the ball. I know that's taken for granted, but it was one of those things that he's a guy who can definitely become that person, and we're looking forward to it. He has shown lots of signs of being that guy, and we're looking forward to him getting in some live reps, because he have very little experience with live reps. I think he'll be a guy that will be able to at least give us some reps somewhere.



(On what he learned about his receiving corps from Saturday's scrimmage)

We played a lot of guys evenly, which was was good. As I mentioned, we've got some very talented guys, but they haven't had any live experience, meaning game experience. We've recruited those guys, we loved them on tape, we see what we saw in offseason, so now it's time to see what they can do in game-type reps. Only way you can get that experience is to play, and the scrimmage is close as we can get. With the scrimmage, we saw some very encouraging things, from really, all our guys that we're going to count on. But you also see that that rookie, I'm gonna use that term for whether it's a freshman, sophomore or whatever, there was rookie mistakes. Meaning, just from inexperience, and they got to go through the growing pains to get there. Hopefully we can limit those, but they're going to show, unfortunately. It's going to be one of those situation that your wife, and everybody in the stands, is gonna say "just catch the ball!". It's going to be a technical thing that causes them to either have a drop or have a (missed assignment), where they're thinking and processing, instead of playing. A veteran, he just he just knows what to do. It's kind of like grandma: she knows how to make biscuits. Well, your wife's gotta learn from her, and grandma ain't always sharing that recipe, you know what I'm saying? Your veteran guys, we've got a few of them. Braden Smith, he's a guy who does have game snaps, is more seasoned. He has a few more guys behind him that have a little bit of seasoning, but I wouldn't say that are primetime ready to go. That's why we got to get them ready to go.



(On the versatility of the wide receiver room)

We call it position flexibility. If you own a Swiss Army Knife, you know what I'm talking about. It has a lot of tools in there, they all of a sudden can do different things. We want guys to be able to do different things, not just be a one trick pony. We want to be able to play inside and outside, but we're gonna play to their strengths, too. Obviously, with lack of experience, we would like for guys who have played before, to be able to put in a game when maybe somebody gets shook a little bit, to get them in the game, to get that other guy settled down, and say it's okay. Now, he may not be your best point guard, but he may be your best shooting guard, so let's shift him over there until the other guy kind of gets his feet wet, and then bring him back over. I like to term our wide receiver corps, kind of like building a basketball team. You got a point guard, you got a shooting guard, you got a power forward, you got a center, you want different guys to be good at different things. But also, you want to be able to dribble, shoot, play defense, defend the basket, all the things that you want in a great basketball player, too. We like to spread the field, I love to call it basketball on grass. Ole Tark back in the day, UNLV, we want to run the floor, man. We want to stretch the field, we want to play up tempo. We've had a lot of success scoring points and being successful here. We're going to do with tight ends, with running backs with receivers. We'll take them all.



(On Shai Werts' transition form QB to WR, and on true freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce)

Both are really coming really well. Shai, we don't talk about certain injuries, but Shai is coming off an injury, and he is really starting to get the feel for playing that position. Unfortunately, when he got here, he had that injury, which kind of slowed him down a little bit. We talked about Swiss Army Knife, he played quarterback, he can play running back, he can play slot receiver, he can play outside. He's now learned our offense, and we're trying to see where he fits. He's had a good camp thus far, and he's got some maturity, he's also got those game experiences that we played, although in another position, it doesn't matter. He doesn't get shook when things get kind of iffy, or you have a bad play. He can shake it off and come back to the next one.

Ahmari is a guy who's exhibited a lot of speed and quickness. He's a freshman, he's kind of like Tutu (Atwell)'s size as far as his height and his weight, and actually he's heavier than Tutu, but he's more of that frame guy. Who can play in the slot and play in the Z, like Tutu's doing at the Rams. I don't want to compare him to him, I don't mean that in a lot of ways, but his size and stuff and he does, has really legit speed. He's working through trying to find his niche in the office, and then we're also working to find places that-where do we play these different guys? You got Braden, you got Jordan, you got all these other people, you got Tyler, you got some people that can make some plays, Justin Marshall is having a really good camp, a big guy. I'd like to develop eight guys, to be honest with you, if you want to know what I would like to do. I'd like to have eight, that way when we go four wide, we've got two deep. (Josh Johnson) has had a great camp, he's a veteran that a lot of people don't talk about because he's overcome some injuries. He's also just earned his degree, he's a smart guy, who can get guys lined up. You leave that guy undefended, sometimes he'll make that three pointer on you and win the game, stick the dagger in your heart. I think that happened in Chicago one time with Jordan. He passed it to another guy that made the shot. Everybody has their role. You find your role, get in your role, and be good at your role, and then you can grow that role. Don't try to be something you're not, and we're not trying to force that, but we're trying to force guys to understand that you have to have some position flexibility. Don't just memorize this position. Learn it by concept, and we're learning by trial and error right now. We're throwing some guys in the fire, and seeing where it goes.



(On where they currently are with their receivers, and if they will go with WR by committee for much of the season)

Yes. I think it'll be committee early, until guys decide, "hey, who's gonna be that guy? Who's gonna be the horse that jumps out there, and takes the reins, and says I am the one." Then, who's the next one, and then they go neck and neck, and you got you a good race, and guys start challenging each other for that deal. I would say early on, especially first three games, that it will be by committee for sure. Keeping some guys fresh, using their skill sets, especially young guys, or guys maybe you haven't seen as much, to see what they can do. Then we'll figure out where they fit from there.



(On if anyone in the secondary has stood out)

I'll be honest with you, the two deep on that side (Kei'Trel Clark, Kenderick Duncan) have done a tremendous job. The safeties are brutal to go against, because they play this type of coverage that, you just sit there and bang you. They're big guys, so you got to get them off their spot, so it's a different type of man coverage, and different types of coverage. Bryan Brown and secondaries Coach (Gasparato) have done a tremendous job that way. Clark and some other guys, but some of the young guys are doing really well too. I think they're two deep right now, and then trying to fit some guys in that nickel package, who's gonna be the extra guy there? They're ahead of the pack, and they've kind of set themselves ahead, but I'm encouraged by it. You should win some and lose some, if you don't lose some, you kind of get really worried that you're going to score a bunch. Coach Brown and the defensive staff have done a tremendous job of recruiting, first of all. They got a great scheme, it's hard to go against. I think kids are getting comfortable playing in that that system.



(On tight end Marshon Ford taking some receiver reps this season)

He's a big body guy that's got tremendous quickness, great hands, and is a super route runner. He becomes, what we term in the NFL, a nightmare to match up to. Are you going nickel and have a small guy covering? That's a mismatch. If you go big guy, he's got the quickness and things to run by him, and to get vertical. He's got very deceptive speed. Those are the type of guys that you see in these spread type offenses that give people problems. I know that guy from Florida is a first round freak, but those are the matchups that you look for when you can get it. He's doing more things in camp, and we're relying on him more than ever. One, he's got great game experience. He's been there and done that, he's shown against great competition. He is a weapon for us, and he's also a weapon that's played, and he's got a lot of responsibilities. He's looked up to with the team and he's a leader.



(On if he's had groups in the past that were by committee early)

I've had several. That was the case when I was at North Carolina early. We signed four freshmen and three out of the four went to the NFL. But they started just young, and this is kind of that way. I know these guys aren't freshmen, but they're COVID freshmen or whatever, so you don't have a lot of game experience with it. I've had some experience, which is nice, so I can reflect on and show these guys you need to be part of a unit. We are a true corps of wide receivers that they're counting on each other. I get a knick or I get tired, or whatever happens, I know the next man up has got my back. In developing eight, and playing eight, keeps them interested. That keeps them in the room, keeps them practicing, whereas the last couple of years, we've had a couple of real dudes. It ain't real hard to figure out the ball is probably going to Dez and Tutu, and then that's where some of the other guys get some love late, and some sneaky love, which was kind of nice in a game. Now, I'm not sure people gonna know who to focus on. Some guys are gonna get some touches, and some opportunities, and then they got to do something with it.



(On the step Justin Marshall needs to take to turn his fall camp into on-field production)

I think it's his time. He had a guy in front of him that was a very productive player, been playing since a freshman here, in Dez. When you roll guys, sometimes the opportunities don't quite get there. Maybe he's in the game, but the ball is going to somebody else. I think he's learned, he's matured and he's ready for his time. He's shown leadership, and I think it's it's gonna be a great year for him. I would be shocked if it wasn't. You'll see 18 on the field, and he definitely looks the part when you draw him up. and he's playing the part. I think it's just opportunities. He just hasn't had as many as we'd like, but he'll get them this year.

Wide Receiver Jordan Watkins

(On what he learned from last year, and what he can bring this upcoming season)

I learned a lot. Playing behind Dez and Tutu, those guys are great. Obviously NFL talent, so anytime you got NFL talent in front of you, you're gonna learn some stuff and pick up from those guys. I just gained a lot of football smarts. Learning coverages, just a lot of little stuff that you wouldn't think that goes on in the game, but it does. I think I can produce a lot this season coming forward. I think I'm gonna have a pretty good season this year, and that's all you can do is hope and pray that you have a good season.



(On the competition in the wide receiver room)

I think the competition is really good. Anytime you have two guys like that come out, you obviously got to have somebody to fill those spots. That's definitely what we're trying to do. We're trying to find guys who could fill those spots, and it could be anybody in the room at this point. There's great competition, but at the end of the day, we're all teammates. We all want to see each other win and do good.



(On the evolution of the playbook)

I think the playbook's evolved a lot. You're definitely seeing new things. During this time in camp, you're always trying new things and that's what we like to see. We like to see how to get guys open, and how we can evolve the offense any way we can.



(On what he's seen from Justin Marshall during camp)

The leadership's great. He takes charge of the room a lot, me and him. I think we've definitely stepped up, and filled those leadership roles. We're definitely stepping up, and taking leadership to a whole new level. But on the field, he's a big body. He's a very big body, he plays physical, and I think that's probably his best attribute. Even whenever he has somebody on him, he can even get open anyway possible.



(On if he sees anything different in Marshall from a year ago)

Oh yeah, 100%. Confidence is really high, and that's within the whole room. Confidence going into this season is extremely high, and that all built up over the offseason. That's where we put in most of the work. Swagger and confidence is high for him.



(On how he sees his versatility helping out)

My versatility has always been one of my best attributes, that I've always had playing football, because I can I can play anywhere. I'm big enough to play outside, small enough to play in the slot, and fast enough. I like to think of myself as a Swiss Army Knife. I can play anywhere: in the slot, outside, I think that's definitely my greatest attribute, is being versatile and knowing the whole offense. There's not a position on the offense that I don't know, and so I can go out there and play all of them.



(On what he's seen from Tyler Harrell in camp)

He's very, very explosive. He's probably the most explosive guy we have on the team, as far as speed, and being able to get into open space and make a move. The way he catches the ball is really good. He can get open. He finds ways to get open with the speed, but also he can run routes as well. Whenever it's time to cut the motor, he can cut the motor, and get into a route as well.



(On if the WR room embraces the by committee approach, and if they have a chip on their shoulder)

Oh yeah, 100%. I think that's one of the biggest questions this season, is the wide receiver corps this year. Losing those guys, it really puts a question mark on the receiver group. I think a lot of the guys are embracing that, and wanting to step up, and take those shoes and fill them and be playmakers. There's still a lot to prove this season, we just can't wait to get out vs. Ole Miss and just play our game.

