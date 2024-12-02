Report: Louisville OC Brian Brohm a 'Serious Contender' for FAU Job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm has had the same staff since he took over the Louisville football program, but that could be changing soon.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm has emerged as a "serious candidate" for the vacant head coaching position at Florida Atlantic, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling.
Demling also adds that Brohm is currently in Boca Raton, Fla. interviewing for the position. The Owls fired Tom Herman after going 6-16 in two seasons as the head coach.
Brohm has been with the Cardinals for the last two seasons, joining the staff when his older brother Jeff took over as the head coach. During that time, Louisville has seen a lot of success on the offensive side of the ball.
Louisville just wrapped up a 2024 regular season where they posted one of the top offenses in the FBS. The Cardinals' 455.8 yards and 36.6 points per game ranked No. 12 and No. 13 in the nation, respectively. Brohm also helped quarterback Tyler Shough post a career-year, with the seventh-year signal caller completing 62.7 percent of his throws for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions.
Their efforts on offense were a massive improvement from what they were in 2023 during Brohm's first year at the helm. Louisville averaged 415.1 yards and 30.7 points per game, with those marks ranking at No. 41 and No. 43, respectively, in the FBS.
Up to this point in his coaching career, Brohm has been with his older brother at both of his head coaching stops. His first gig as an assistant coach came in 2016 when he was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky, then followed Jeff to Purdue in 2017, where he carried the same title for all six years that his older brother was the head coach.
Brian was been an integral part of Jeff's pass-heavy attack at Purdue. In 2021, the Boilermakers posted the fifth-best passing offense in the FBS at 355.4 yards per game, as part of an overall offense that ranked 33rd nationally at 439.6 yards per game. Up to this point of the 2022 season, Purdue sports the No. 17 passing attack at 287.2 yards per game and the No. 50 overall offense at 410.3 yards per game.
Like his older brother, Brohm is a man that needs no introduction to Cardinals fans. A Louisville, Ky. native, Brohm was named Kentucky Mr. Football and the USA TODAY Offensive Player of the Year as a senior at Trinity HS in 2003 before embarking on a four-year career at Louisville from 2004 to 2007.
To this day, Brohm is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Cardinals history. His 10,775 career passing yards ranks second in school history, his 65.8 career completion percentage ranks third and his 71 career touchdown passes ranks fourth. He helped guide the Cardinals to a 12-1 record in 2006, including a 31-14 victory over Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.
