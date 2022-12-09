Brian Brohm to Join Jeff Brohm's Staff at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of head coach Jeff Brohm's staff from Purdue is joining him at Louisville, and it's a person who Cardinals fans are also very familiar with.

Speaking to both WDRB's Rick Bozich and WHAS11's Kent Spencer on Friday, Brohm said that his younger brother, Brian, who serves as the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will also be making the move to Louisville with him. Brian will serve as the Cardinals' offensive coordinator.

Unlike Purdue co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Ron English, wide receiver coach Garrick McGee and running backs coach Chris Barclay, whom all three have already joined Jeff in Louisville, Brian will not make the move for nearly a month. He was tabbed as the Boilermakers' interim head coach for their Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU on Monday, Jan. 2.

Brian has been with Jeff at both of his head coaching stops. His first gig as an assistant coach came in 2016 when he was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky, then followed Jeff to Purdue in 2017, where he carried the same title for all six years that his older brother was the head coach.

Brian has been an integral part of Jeff's pass-heavy attack at Purdue. In 2021, the Boilermakers posted the fifth-best passing offense in the FBS at 355.4 yards per game, as part of an overall offense that ranked 33rd nationally at 439.6 yards per game. Up to this point of the 2022 season, Purdue sports the No. 17 passing attack at 287.2 yards per game and the No. 50 overall offense at 410.3 yards per game.

He also played a key role in the development of quarterback Aidan O'Connell. A former walk-on, O'Connell has thrown for 7,202 yards and 50 touchdowns to 24 interceptions over the last two seasons. His 71.8 completion percentage in 2021 is a school record.

Like his older brother, Brohm is a man that needs no introduction to Cardinals fans. A Louisville, Ky. native, Brohm was named Kentucky Mr. Football and the USA TODAY Offensive Player of the Year as a senior at Trinity HS in 2003 before embarking on a four-year career at Louisville from 2004 to 2007.

To this day, Brohm is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Cardinals history. His 10,775 career passing yards ranks second in school history, his 65.8 career completion percentage ranks third and his 71 career touchdown passes ranks fourth. He helped guide the Cardinals to a 12-1 record in 2006, including a 31-14 victory over Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Since Scott Satterfield opted to leave Louisville for the head coaching position at Cincinnati earlier this week, seven of his 10 assistant position coaches have departed the Cardinals. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, offensive line coach Nic Cardwell, inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson and running backs coach De'Rail Sims all decided to follow Satterfield up I-71 and join the Bearcats.

Co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Wesley McGriff left for Auburn and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach is left to become the head coach at Western Michigan.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Brian Brohm: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

