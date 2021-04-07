Report: Teddy Bridgewater Allowed Opportunity to Facilitate Trade

The former Louisville quarterback could be moving on from the Panthers after just one season.

(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE - After just one season as a member of the Carolina Panthers, former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could be on the move.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have allowed Bridgewater the opportunity to talk with other teams to potentially facilitate a trade. Carolina is still open for his return.

This development comes after the organization traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday. Carolina had also attempted to trade him for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford earlier in the offseason, before he was shipped off to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff.

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract last year, and had an up and down first season in Charlotte. He completed 69.1% of his pass attempts for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also threw 11 interceptions and fumbled six times, as the Panthers finished at 4-11 on the season.

The Miami native had spent the previous two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees. When Brees went down with an injury in 2019, he went 5-0 as a starter and completed 67.9% of his throws for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Minnesota, as the Vikings selected him with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 204 NFL Draft.

After throwing for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg in August 2016. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season, but returned for one appearance in 2017.

In 39 career games from 2011 to 2013, Bridgewater completed 68.4% of his passes for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions. He led the Cardinals to a 30-9 record, including wins in the Sugar Bowl over Florida his sophomore year and in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami as a junior.

