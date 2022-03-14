Reports: Teddy Bridgewater Signs One-Year Deal With Dolphins

MIAMI - Former Louisville star Teddy Bridgewater is heading home.

The 29-year-old quarterback has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pelissero reported that Bridgewater will serve as a backup to current Dolphins starter Tua Tagavailoa.

The move is both a homecoming and a reunion for Bridgewater. A Miami native, he played his high school ball only 10 miles away from Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Northwestern. He is also reunited with former teammate wide receiver DeVante Parker, who he played with at Louisville from 2011 to 2013.

Bridgewater spent the 2021 season with the Denver Broncos after he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, winning out the starting job in the preseason over incumbent Drew Lock.

He guided Denver to a 7-7 record as a starter, completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He suffered a head injury in the Broncos' Week 15 game vs. the Bengals, and had to miss the final three games of the regular season.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal caller signed a three-year, $63 million contract with Carolina in 2020, but had an up and down season first season with the Panthers. The organization then traded for former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold before dealing Bridgewater to Denver last April.

A former 2014 first round draft pick, Bridgewater spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Minnesota Vikings, followed by two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees.

After throwing for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg in August of 2016. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season, but returned for one appearance in 2017.

In 39 career games with Louisville from 2011 to 2013, Bridgewater completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions. He led the Cardinals to a 30-9 record, including wins in the Sugar Bowl over Florida his sophomore year and in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami as a junior.

(Photo of Teddy Bridgewater: Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter