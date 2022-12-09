Watch: Jeff Brohm Introduced as Louisville Football Head Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new era of Louisville football is here.

On Thursday, the University of Louisville Athletic Association approved for former Cardinal and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm to be the program's next head coach.

"This decision says we're committed to competing at the highest level, and our university leadership will invest to insure our students are surrounded by the very best," UofL athletic director Josh Heird said in the Angel's Envy Bourbon Club at Cardinal Stadium for Brohm's announcement press conference.

"As I've had conversations with board members, it's clear there's a commitment to making sure this university thrives academically and athletically," Heird continued. "These are not mutually exclusive, we plan to be great in both, and together this is the best way to elevate this entire university."

Brohm has a 66-44 overall record as a head coach, going 36-34 at Purdue and 30-10 at Western Kentucky. Born and raised in Louisville, Brohm was a star quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993 under Howard Schnellenberger, as well as an assistant coach from 2003 to 2008 under both Bobby Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe.

"It's without question a humbling experience to be up here. ... I take this job very seriously and I look forward to years to come," Brohm said.

Below is Jeff Brohm's full introductory press conference:

(Photo of Josh Heird, Jeff Brohm: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

