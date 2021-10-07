Bryan Brown, CJ Avery Preview Virginia

Louisville football DC Bryan Brown and ILB CJ Avery met with the media to discuss their recent loss at Wake Forest, as well as their upcoming matchup at Virginia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With control of the Atlantic Division on the line, the Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) could not extend their three-game win streak, falling 37-34 to No. 24 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Next up, Louisville will return home to host Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at either 3:00 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and inside linebacker CJ Avery took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Wake Forest, previewed the upcoming game against Virginia, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On how he would grade out the defense against Wake Forest)

I would grade those guys out as a 'D'. It wasn't great for us at all. We had some spurts, but playing in this league and playing against really good offenses, you have to bring your a-game every week, and we didn't do those. Especially times in need when we need to make plays, The third and 12th play on the sideline where they had to review to play, if we're off the field, that's seven points off the board. We do a good job of wrapping up the quarterback on one of the runs, that's four points off the board because they had to kick a field goal. Just things like that. When we got a guy blitzing, he's supposed to be covering running back, the quarterback's get ready to go down. He throws to the running back, and now he got a first down and they score. Little stuff like that, it always adds up, and that's one thing we didn't do this past Saturday. We didn't do our job. We had guys trying to do other things that wasn't in call for that defense. We have guys supposed to blitz, they blitz it and then they pop out. If they stay in that gap, they may get that tipped ball on that first draft. Just little things like that we got to most definitely have to clean up in order to be a better defense. Right now, we're a 'D' as far as my book from this last game.



(On the cause of the lack of execution in the Wake Forest game)

I think the one thing is you got to try to create those moments in practice, to where it's chaotic. Because that's what happens in the game. In the game, it gets a little chaotic, because motions and shifts, they go really fast. When you're going against tempo teams, it's hard to kind of replicate that tempo. We're trying to create it as best we can within that, and put them in tougher situations to where they understand, "hey, I got to focus". I got to focus on my key, my reads - and I think that's one thing, is this a lack of focus at times when they get tired. We got to continue to get better with that.



(On why the defensive metrics have taken such a significant dip from last season)

I think because we're not making as many plays as we did last year. When you're not getting off the field on third down, now you're adding extra plays, and now you're adding extra yards. If you're not getting off the field on third down, you can continue to play more plays, and now your numbers most definitely will continue to dip. Because you're playing 80-some odd snaps, as opposed to some games last year you're playing 60-some odd snaps. Now the yard is most definitely will be down. So if you can't get off the field on third down, you add more plays, and you're giving the offense another opportunity to score with a touchdown and the field goals. If you can't get off the field on third down, those numbers will dip drastically if you can't get off the field, because you play more plays.



(On the biggest challenge when facing Virginia's passing attack)

(Brennan Armstrong) does a really good job of finding open receivers, puts the ball on the money. He does everything that you want a quarterback to do. He pulls it down and runs when he needs to, but he's like a surgeon out there at times. You sit there and watch him average over almost 400 yards a game throwing the football. They're dynamic in throwing the football, they have really good receivers, really big tight ends that they use, but also just mixing in the run whenever they need to. There's so many different formations, and personnels, and shields, and motions. They do a lot to try to mess with your eyes, and that's one thing we've worked on this week is making sure we keep eyes on the key, and just doing our job. Then the rest of take care of itself.



(On Ashton Gillotte's current status)

He's just day-to-day by now, so hopefully by the time we get to game time, we'll see where we are with Ashton.



(On how he feels about his current personnel's ability to get in the backfield)

We got what we got, we can't go out in free agency and pick up Von Miller or somebody like that. We got what we got, and I feel fine with the guys we have, for sure. We have to do certain things, and move some guys around here and there just to be able to help with that, but I think it will be fine this weekend.



(On how players have stepped up in the absence of Monty Montgomery)

I think the guys are trying to do their very best in Monty's replacement. I mean, you're replacing the kid has been in this defense for two years, that's made so many plays for us - whether that's in the passing game, the run game or rushing the quarterback. He's made a lot of plays, and it's very, very hard to replace a guy like Monty, and we most definitely miss him dearly. But I think our guys are trying to step up collectively, and do a better job of making plays and making the adjustments. Our other guys around, not just that position, they're trying to step up and make more plays and do their job exponentially. I think they're doing a good job with that.



(On if facing a pass happy offense can play into their favor knowing they will throw the ball most of the time)

I don't think so, because they have scholarship players just like we do. They put up 30 on Miami, Wake I thought played them pretty well, and did a really good job of stopping them inside the red zone. That's why they missed a couple opportunities on fourth down. They create a lot of problems for anybody that they play, and I wouldn't say an advantage but it kind of lets you know a little bit of some of the things that they want to do. It kind of lets you hone in game plan-wise, and player wise on, "Hey, these are some formations, these are some tendencies that they have'. Hopefully they let us play a little bit faster, and we can lock in on our keys and game plan what we're trying to get accomplished.

Inside Linebacker CJ Avery

(On how low losing Monty Montgomery affects the roles for other players in the linebacker room)

Those guys, they tend to lean on my experience and what I'm seeing. I'm just getting in the film room, just trying to get them up to speed, getting them ready to get going and seeing what I'm seeing. Definitely a little bit of pressure, but we're born to make those plays, and they're on scholarship here for a reason.



(On if he agrees with Bryan Brown's assessment of the defense vs. Wake Forest)

I'll agree with that, because truthfully, if we had just executed and did the things that we're supposed to, it would have been a totally different game. We came back this weekend, bounced back, and get ready to bounce back this week against Virginia.



(On the challenges that Virginia's defense faces)

The challenges that I see for Virginia are just the formations that they have. A lot of motioning, pre-snap movement, post-snap movement as well. That's just more eye candy, and trying to make sure your eyes are in the right spot.



(On if facing a pass happy offense can play into their favor knowing they will throw the ball most of the time)

Truthfully, with Virginia, you want to make them a one dimensional team. Even though we know that they're a passing team, you still want to make sure you stone the run. Because once you make a team one dimensional, it's kind of easier to play them. That's what we plan on doing, and that's the hope of the game.



(On what is causing the lapses in execution)

It's kind of hard to pinpoint that, because it's usually never usually three guys or two guys, it's always just one guy. Some people just take turns doing it. I'm not sure what's the point of that, but I would say that it's just the lack of focus.



(On what sticks out about QB Brennan Armstrong)

He's just a gunslinger. He's just gonna get the ball into tight windows, he's gonna throw to a spot, he's gonna make sure he gets that ball there. He's a really good gunslinger, and also he's an athletic quarterback. I think some people don't see him as an athletic quarterback, but he can run when he needs to.

(Photo of CJ Avery: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports)

