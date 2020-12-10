Bryan Brown & Rodjay Burns Talk Senior Day vs. Wake Forest

(Photo of Rodjay Burns: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal , Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After wrinkles in the schedule caused by COVID-19 gave Louisville a third bye week, the Cardinals are now prepared to take the gridiron for their regular season finale. Next up, Louisville will be hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and redshirt senior outside linebacker Rodjay Burns took time to meet with the media. They discussed the upcoming game against the Demon Deacons, looked back at their season as a whole and beyond, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference:

Offensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On what Saturday will be like for the group of seniors)

Well I think it'd be a little, little emotional for these guys. Going through what they went through before we got here, and being able to go a bowl game last year and the year of COVID this year. It's a little roller coaster emotionally I think. Just things is racing through their mind, someone thinking, 'will this be my last game?'. and things of that nature. Some guys may want to put their name in the NFL Draft after the season, but it's gonna be it, mostly for some of those guys, man. But I think they can go out and compete very hard, and see what happens at the end of the game.



(On what he's seen on tape in regards to Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman)

Explosive offense. You know, no different than any other Wake Forest offense in the years past. I mean, they're an explosive offense. It goes very, very fast. I think Hartman has done an unbelievable job of protecting the football, and given his offense and defense a chance to win football games. He does a great job of putting the ball where only a good receiver can catch it, or he throws out of bounds, whatever the case may be. Running game has been been solid as well with the slow mesh and things of that nature. They do a great job of being patient and finding holes in and hoping that one of the D-lineman or linebackers, or whoever's in run support, get out of their gaps. They do a great job offensively going fast, going tempo. But the main thing they're doing is getting the ball to the playmakers, and let those guys make plays.



(On the group of seniors' ability to overcome adversity)

Man, I think they're ready for life. They're ready for life. They're gone through so much adversity. I think these guys have shown that they're strong willed and able to fight through any and everything. That's one thing I'm so happy and so proud of these guys, just they're able to fight the way that they need to. Like you said, COVID year, we had guys down in Virginia Tech and Virginia, but they still came out and fought their butts off. The things that went on, they come out and they've practiced their butt off. I'm just really excited that those guys are fighting each and every day, ensuring that they're gonna be okay in life because they fought through so much adversity during our time here at Louisville.



(On cornerback Kei'Trel Clark's progress)

He's a hungry human being. He wants to do great. He wants me to coach him hard. He wants to know all the ins and outs. He does a great job with just understanding what the offense likes to do and studying the game. That's what he does, he studies the game to a T. Before games sometimes, you may catch him in the DB room right before the team is getting ready to walk out to play the game. He's in there studying film, crossing his T's and dotting his I's. He loves the game and loves to compete. He's gonna take on any uncomfortable challenges. Him and Dez (Fitzpatrick) go at it every day in practice, and they talk junk. I just love his competitive nature for sure.



(On the overall defensive improvements from year 1 to year 2)

One thing I think is the guys, it's the second year they've been able to have a defensive coordinator in back-to-back years for the first time in, I think it's like five years or so. So I think that has a little bit to do with it. But on a serious note, I think the guys are just, they're competing man. They're doing what they're asked to do. Do they make some mistakes? Absolutely. They're 18 to 22 year old kids. They're gonna make mistakes in life as well. But they're doing a great job of just studying the game, understanding what we're trying to get done defensively, and wanting to fight. Since day one when we got here, we told them we want to be one of the best defenses in the country. And we still believe that. Those guys are fighting every day in practice to be able to make that dream come true at some point. We will get there. It's just a matter of time. But guys right now, especially the seniors and even underclassmen, are fighting every day in practice. That's one thing we're enjoying - being a top-five, top-four defense in the conference. Last year we were ranked last, so that is a big improvement. But we still got a lot of room to work,



(On what changed after their game vs. Georgia Tech through the rest of the season)

I don't know if you remember when I told you guys, after that Georgia Tech game, throughout the year and during fall camp, we only tackled a couple of times. You only had seven practices in spring ball, as well. So we kind of took out the physicality a little bit of the game, just because of COVID. I think defensively, we needed to get back to it. So that's one thing we went back to doing on Tuesdays, is tackling in practice. I thought that helped with the guys mentality going into the Notre Dame game. The guy's got that chip back on their shoulder. The guys even came to me during that Tuesday meeting and was like, 'coach, we got to get that chip back on the shoulder. Last year we had that chip because we were 2-10. This year we were expected to win a lot of games, and we didn't have that necessary chip and we didn't know how to handle success'. That's one thing I take from it. From that Tuesday practice on, the guys have been getting after it. Getting back to where you sometimes you had to blow the whistle and say 'stop, stop, stop!' That's what you want. So, I'm excited man and I hope that's continued to go on in the spring ball as well as fall camp. That's what you want defense to be like. You want to pull the reins back, but you don't want to have to tell them 'hey, let's get going'. And I think that's where we are right now.



(On trying to keep the current class of recruits together)

Man, I feel great. We talk to those kids every week, and some we talk to a good bit every night. Those guys, I think they understand who we are, and we're very genuine coaches, and people in general. I think that's what sells us. The year COVID recruiting was totally different. You're doing a lot of zoom calls, and you're doing a lot of FaceTime type stuff with all this technology, to where you - we've talked to this class more, than I think anybody has in any other previous class in general. You're talking to these guys more because they're not able to get on campus. That's one thing as well, this year of COVID. We feel great defensively with all these guys. These guys are solid, man. They're ready to come in here and rock and roll, and get this thing back on track as far as winning goes. They got a big group message, and they're messaging each other just talking about they can't wait to get here, some guys can be here in January. So they're excited. We're excited to get them here and ready to get going in January.



(On Rodjay Burns' growth during the staff's tenure, as well as draft potential)

Rodjay, man, he's talking more. He's talking a little bit more. I told him the other day, I said, Man, this second half of the season - and it really started, to be honest with you, around about that Georgia Tech week afterwards, or whatnot, to where he started talking a lot more and leading a little bit more. And we expect that from Rodjay. Being a homegrown kid, wanting to make sure that he goes out on a bang with a win this weekend. But he's been doing phenomenal for us in practice. He leads by example, and that's all you can ask for. You should lead by example, and he's one of those. As far as the next level goes, he's one of those 'tweeners. He's a safety/nickel type guy. So it all just depends on what type of system needs a guy like that. He's become more physical in his second year, and of course understanding the scheme and flying around and making some plays. So I think he has a shot to be able to get in somebody's camp for sure. Maybe a late round draft pick, especially when you finish the season off right with making a good bit of plays.



(On what seniors could be coming back and taking advantage of the additional year granted by the NCAA)

Some of them. Some of them have come up to us and even said, 'I wouldn't mind coming back'. Like you said, we'll talk to some of those guys after the season. We had some preliminary talks just to see where guys' heads are, and just seeing what comes of it in January. I would love to have all of these guys back. But we'll see. Guys got to make their own decisions, and see where we are.



Outside Linebacker Rodjay Burns

(On what his final game will feel like, and looking back at his collegiate career)

I think it's gonna be just overwhelmed with joy, and be happy. Being able to play college football, having the ability to just to play on a great football team, I've been on great football teams, and just getting different experiences from different coaches. Learning different schemes, different aspects, learn how different people teach. You can always grow from that, you can never stop learning. I think that's the biggest takeaway from it, and just being able to grow as a family with your teammates. Building those friendships over time, I feel like that's one of the biggest keys, too.



(On watching the defense improve over his tenure at Louisville)

I say that's one of the key things we just touched on as a position group - where we was two years ago vs. last year to where we could finish top three in the ACC. I think that's just a big accomplishment, knowing how it was always seemed like things was pointing towards the defense, and being able to just overcome that. Being able to grow as a defensive play as one. Learn the scheme and go out there and perfect it as a group. So I think that's one of the biggest things.



(On what it says about this senior class to have overcome so much adversity)

I'll just say, you know, having faith and being strong. Strong willed, strong minded. That's two things that I think this senior class has, is that they don't look at the adversity and let it affect you. You look at it as you know, positive. You can learn from it, you can bounce back from anything that's thrown your way. That you can adjust to it. I think that's some of the things, as a senior class, and even as being one of the leaders, that we point to the young guys. You have to just stay family, stay bonded as one, and you can be able to overcome anything.



(On preparing for Wake Forest's read option offense)

How we prepare, you always have that game plan going into the game. They do have a unique scheme, but you just have to execute. I mean, it's kind of hard to say because it's different. You see different things all year, but with Wake, you just have to really play the call that you get, and hope the coaches make the right call. As players, we got to go out there and perfect the call. I feel like Saturday is going to be a good game, and I'm looking forward to it. Just being out there to get out there one last time.

