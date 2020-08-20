SI.com
Louisville Report
Renato Brown knows "why" he plays for Louisville

samdraut

Renato Brown knows his why.

When members of Louisville football’s offensive line placed names of the people who they are playing for on a wall in its meeting room, the redshirt freshman knew who he would honor the 2020 season to.

Brown, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound tackle from Florida, lost his father last season.

He played four games as a true freshman to ensure his redshirt year of eligibility in 2019.

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has emphasized physicality to Brown in his second year of college football. Ledford has also aided Brown beyond the game of football.

“Coach Ledford has helped me with a lot, not only on the football field but as a father figure because last year I lost my father during the season last year,” Brown said. “He has been helping me through everything.”

Brown admitted his first year of college football allowed him to understand what college football was like. During the offseason, Brown started focusing on eating right to get his body in shape.

Brown had an idea of what he was working for following some direction from Ledford.

“Last year, he [Ledford] told me ‘spots were open, go get it, you have to act the part, you have to be more physical and more fast,’” Brown said.

Brown says he has improved his technique as he has adjusted to the speed of college football. With the ability to play tackle or guard, he adds depth to Louisville’s offensive line.

He spent time during the offseason improving his speed and first steps.

More than a year into college football, Brown uses his experience to improve in his second year.

“What I learned what Coach Ledford preached, being physical, coming off the ball and finishing people,” Brown said. “I really tried to emphasize that to myself.”

COMMUNITY

Javian Hawkins is Staying Humble and Leading His Teammates

Even after a breakout 2019 campaign and landing on watch lists for prestigious awards, Louisville running back Javian Hawkins continues to stay grounded and help lead the RB room.

Matthew McGavic

Waiver for CB Kei'Trel Clark approved by NCAA

Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark - who transferred from Liberty University earlier this offseason - has had his waiver approved by the NCAA to be eligible to play in the 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville inside linebackers adding depth after starters

Dorian Etheridge and C.J. Avery return as multi-year starters at inside linebacker position

samdraut

Louisville hoping to hear back soon from NCAA regarding CB Kei'Trel Clark's waiver

Liberty transfer cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was been one of Louisville's best players in fall camp, and the Cards are still holding out hope that he will get to see action in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Tabarius Peterson a motivated leader on Louisville defensive line

Defensive end spends the offseason improving his technique

samdraut

Red Zone Defense & Turnovers stand out to DC Bryan Brown in First Scrimmage

Louisville's defense started slow but finished strong in the Cards' first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason, and their performance in the red zone and ability to create turnovers is the reason why.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville provides update to COVID-19 testing program

The University of Louisville provided an update to their COVID-19 testing program within the athletics department, announcing that 1,373 tests resulted in 85 positive cases since June 2.

Matthew McGavic

Coaches around the ACC talk anonymously about Louisville

Thanks to Athlon Sports, we have some idea about what other coaches in the ACC honestly (and anonymously) think about the Louisville Cardinals football program heading into the 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Tutu Atwell ranked as No. 40 player in College Football by PFF

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell has landed on Pro Football Focus' annual list of the top fifty players in college football.

Matthew McGavic

Six Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

Louisville Football's fall camp had plenty of standout performances in year two of the Satterfield Era, and these six were the most noteworthy

Matthew McGavic