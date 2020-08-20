Renato Brown knows "why" he plays for Louisville

Renato Brown knows his why.

When members of Louisville football’s offensive line placed names of the people who they are playing for on a wall in its meeting room, the redshirt freshman knew who he would honor the 2020 season to.

Brown, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound tackle from Florida, lost his father last season.

He played four games as a true freshman to ensure his redshirt year of eligibility in 2019.

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has emphasized physicality to Brown in his second year of college football. Ledford has also aided Brown beyond the game of football.

“Coach Ledford has helped me with a lot, not only on the football field but as a father figure because last year I lost my father during the season last year,” Brown said. “He has been helping me through everything.”

Brown admitted his first year of college football allowed him to understand what college football was like. During the offseason, Brown started focusing on eating right to get his body in shape.

Brown had an idea of what he was working for following some direction from Ledford.

“Last year, he [Ledford] told me ‘spots were open, go get it, you have to act the part, you have to be more physical and more fast,’” Brown said.

Brown says he has improved his technique as he has adjusted to the speed of college football. With the ability to play tackle or guard, he adds depth to Louisville’s offensive line.

He spent time during the offseason improving his speed and first steps.

More than a year into college football, Brown uses his experience to improve in his second year.

“What I learned what Coach Ledford preached, being physical, coming off the ball and finishing people,” Brown said. “I really tried to emphasize that to myself.”

