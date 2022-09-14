Skip to main content

Listen: Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee, RB Jawhar Jordan Recap UCF, Preview FSU

Louisville football cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and running back Jawhar Jordan met with the media discuss their recent win at UCF, as well as their upcoming matchup vs. Florida State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program certainly bounced back from their disappointing showing in their season opener against Syracuse.

Fueled mainly by a stout second half defensive effort, the Cardinals were able to secure against a hard fought victory against UCF in the Bounce House - a place where opposing teams have rarely emerged victorious over the last several year.

"Honestly, I think that whole second half, we just came out and we were just fighting, man," cornerback Jarvis Brownlee said. "It just came down to us believing in each other, man, and just trusting that our guys are going to be there in the position that they need to be in."

While the offensive side of the ball wasn't perfect, they certainly took a step forward from their game against Syracuse. They're hoping to parlay some of that momentum into their home opener against Florida State this Friday.

"The loss at Syracuse obviously hurt, and we just kept pushing through," running back Jawhar Jordan said. "The next week of practice, we just kept going through. Practice hard, and just being more disciplined with the things we do. One loss can't affect the offense. We're just trying to improve each and every week."

Prior to their upcoming matchup, Brownlee and Jordan took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at UCF, previewed the upcoming game vs. Florida State, and more.

Below is the audio from their press conferences:

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee

Running Back Jawhar Jordan

(Photo of Javon Baker, Jarvis Brownlee: Mike Watters - USA TODAY Sports)

