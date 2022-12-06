Report: Louisville DC Bryan Brown Joining Scott Satterfield in Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Scott Satterfield isn't the only Louisville coach that is heading up I-71 to Cincinnati.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, has been hired to the same position with the Bearcats, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. He will not coach in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

Despite a slow start to the 2022 season that was marred by an inability to contain big plays, Brown, who also coaches the cornerbacks, helped orchestrate a defense that finished as one of the top havoc-creating units in all of college football. The Cardinals finished the regular season third in turnovers gained with 28, second in sacks per game at 3.58 and 12th in tackles for loss per game at 7.2.

In total, Louisville finished the year with the 19th-ranked scoring defense at 20.2 points per game and 34th-ranked total defense at 347.1 yards per game. Five defenders earned All-ACC honors, including a First-Team All-ACC nod for linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who finished second in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Corinth, Miss. native's breakout coaching performance at Louisville came in 2020, when the Cardinals finished with a top-40 total defense and the 17th-ranked passing defense. Just two seasons prior during Bobby Petrino's final season as the head coach, UofL posted the third-worst scoring defense in college football.

Brown is the second assistant coach to officially depart the program following Satterfield move to the Bearcats, joining co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Wesley McGriff, who left for Auburn.

Offensive coordinator Lance Taylor also recently "emerged" as the front runner for the head coaching job at Western Michigan, and head strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders left for the same position at Arkansas this past weekend.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Bryan Brown: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal)

