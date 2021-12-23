Louisville DC Bryan Brown Previews Air Force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-6, 4-4 ACC) might have ended the regular season on a sour note - getting blasted by in-state rival Kentucky - but they still have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign.

Next up, the Cardinals will be heading to Dallas, Texas for a matchup with Air Force (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff against the Falcons from Gerald J. Ford Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown took time to meet with the media. He discussed ... and more.

Below is the transcript from his press conferences, as well as the video:

(On how bowl prep is going for the team)

It's going pretty good, man. Pretty good. We have some guys that have to step up and play that haven't typically played a lot of snaps this year, whether it's due to injuries or whatever the case may be. But it's been going really, really well. When you play a triple option team, you got to be very disciplined with your eyes, and with gap controls and things of that nature. The guys are continuing to work at it, because it's different. It's totally, totally different. Each day you can tell that they're getting more comfortable within what we're trying to get done vs. the triple option, and things of that nature. It's been a great sight to see. They're having some fun, flying around, and it's really good for our young guys to be able to get some extra practices in. It's kind of like a second spring ball for these guy. I think it's really good to get the development of the young guys as well, and even some of the older guys that have been here a little bit. It gives it a little bit more time to rest a little bit, and coach some of the younger guys as well.



(On the team's overall health)

We're getting there, for sure. From that last game, we had some a couple of guys that got some bumps and bruises, and things of that nature. But for the most part, we were pretty healthy. You will have some guys that they may have to just step up and play some extra snaps, and sometimes this may be the game that these guys break out, and have a heck of a game - some guys that haven't played a lot. Looking forward to this matchup and seeing our guys go out there, and pick up kind of where we wish we would have ended on the season on a great note.



(On the challenge of facing a triple option team)

Well the challenge is, you got to make sure that somebody has the dive, somebody has quarterback, and somebody has the pitch. That's the key. One thing we've done a lot is we've practiced without a ball. To make sure the guys are, "hey, you got the dive? You got the dive. You got the quarterback? You got the quarterback. You got the pitch? You got the pitch." Those are the things we're trying to get accomplished in practice, and it's going well so far. But just the physicality of it, these guys, they're going to come off the ball. They're going to come off the ball as hard as anybody we played all year long. Because they know they're running football, we know they're running football, but they don't care. Those guys are doing a great job this season with mauling people up front, and just do a good job with different little eye candy pieces that try to get one guy one step slow, or one step too fast, and then that ball's out of the gate. We got to do a great job up front whipping blocks, getting out blocks, as well as creating a new line of scrimmage. If we can do those things, and be great disciplinarians with our eyes, with our gap responsibility, and tackle really well, it'll be a good day for the Cards.



(On Greedy Vance entering the transfer portal)

He's been coming along all year long, and I love that kid to death, man. He's a great football player, is going to be a pretty good football player. He has been practicing, but Greedy just had some some family issues and things, some family personal things back at home, that he wanted to try to get closer to home. He's from New Orleans. He's from a nice sized family, to where he's used to those guys being around a lot. When you're and 18- or 19-year-old kid, sometimes that kind of gets to you a little bit. We had conversations multiples times. I didn't want him to leave, he really doesn't want to leave, but just with certain circumstances back at home, he was trying to get a little bit closer to home.



(On how the players have responded to facing the triple option in practice)

I think the guys have responded well. I don't think it's one of those deals where it's like, "oh man, we face a triple option." I think it's just, "hey, we get a chance to go out here, and showcase our ability, and kind of get some good back from our last game, and get that bad taste out of my mouth." The practices have been really well, and going well. They're practicing fast and hard, and wanting to continue to learn about this offense. We faced it, while I was at App State, multiple times while we were in the SoCon. Once we got into the Sun Belt, we go against Georgia Southern. We got some guys on staff they have been through, and went against this offense, a lot. We got some experience within that, and I think the guys are adjusting. It's different, but they're giving it their all. That's all like an ask for.



(On how they make up for the absence of Greedy Vance and Kei'Trel Clark)

I think we'll go with Trey Franklin. He's done really well for us. Some of the young guys will have to step up as well. Rance Connor has done a phenomenal job, I mean a phenomenal job. He's probably the guy that has made the most improvement from the younger guys this whole season, so you'll see him out there on the football field. You won't see Kani (Walker), he's redshirted. He's already played in his four games for us, and we want to save that redshirt for him. I just wish that they would allow these kids to play in this game, and not let it count against the bowl game. But he'll be redshirting. Then Derrick Edwards is coming along as well, he's done a tremendous job for us. You'll see some young guys, but they gotta step up. They've been doing really well in practice, so we'll see what happens when the lights come on next Tuesday.



(On how you handle all the outside noise, especially coming off of the loss to Kentucky)

I keep my head down and I go to work. I can't control what people say on the outside. All that matters is what's in this building, what we think in this building, and how we go about our work. I don't listen to any of the outside noise. It's just a matter of coming to work each and every day, and giving everything I got to these kids, as well as they're giving us everything they got. They hear it as well, because they're on social media a lot. But they know that we didn't play well. We got our butts kicked. Especially, you get you butts kicked by your rival, that's not a good thing. We took it on the chin, and we got we got our heads up, and now we're going back to battle again next Tuesday. Just looking forward to that challenge once again.

