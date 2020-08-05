Bryan Brown Striving for Overall Defensive Improvement in 2020

Heading into year two of the Scott Satterfield era, it's clear what side of the ball needs to make the most improvement for the Louisville Cardinals football program.

On a team that went 8-5 in 2019 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State, the offense skyrocketed to rank in the Top 30 nationally in both scoring and total offense. On the defense? They ranked 102nd & 109th in total & scoring defense respectively.

It's not one unit or another holding the Cardinals back on that side of the ball. Second year defensive coordinator Bryan Brown believes that every unit need to take a step forward in 2020.

The defensive line?

"Being able to control the gaps up front, and to be able to rush the passer and get some pressure on the quarterback."

And the linebackers?

"Fitting the gaps correctly and making tackles when they're in the backfield. Or to stop a three yard gain from going to a 40 yard gain."

What about the secondary?

"Being able to stop the pass and being able to get guys on the ground - to not allow those big plays that we saw a good bit of last year."

That being said, the defense still has plenty of momentum heading into fall camp. They return eight starters, Bryan Brown is the first returning DC for Louisville since 2016, and of course the program was able to squeeze in seven practices in the spring before COVID-19 shut everything down.

"Your base is still your base," Brown told reporters in a teleconference Monday. "You throw a little bit of wrinkles here and there, and I think these guys could pick it up. A good bit of the guys returning no doubt helps for sure. You can add in a couple more different things that you probably wouldn't have added in within the first year of the defense."

Of course when you're going up against an offense that features three Maxwell Award watch list nominees, it also brings out the best in both the players and coaches in practice - as well as the occasional headache.

"You get on your knees every night and you ask the good Lord to help you," Brown joked when asked how he game plans against the offense in practice.

Combine all those factors together, and Brown expects the offense as a whole to take a step forward in year two under his wing.

"I think we can make the jump to be able to help us be better than we were last year," Brown said. "How better, I don't know just yet. We haven't played a game. But I think we will be better than we were last year for sure."

