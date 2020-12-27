Virginia Tech Transfer OL Bryan Hudson Commits to Louisville

The sophomore will have three years of eligibility with the Cardinals.

(Photo of Bryan Hudson: Lee Luther Jr./USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With Louisville Football graduating three starting offensive linemen, while only bringing in two as part of the Class of 2021, one of the program’s biggest remaining needs in the recruiting class was to bring another big man up front.

That’s exactly what the program got on Saturday night, as former Virginia Tech sophomore offensive lineman Bryan Hudson has committed to the Cardinals. He entered the portal back on Dec. 15, and chose Louisville over intrastate rival Kentucky.

A former four-start prospect out of Scott County HS in Georgetown, Ky., the 6-foot-4, 310-pound center made an immediate impact for the Hokies. Playing in 11 games and making 10 starts at center his freshman year, Hudson was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-American Second Team.

Hudson played in 10 of Virginia Tech’s 11 games this season, but made just two starts, both at right guard. He will have three seasons of eligibility left at Louisville.

The Cardinals graduated starting center Cole Bentley and offensive guards Robbie Bell & Cam DeGeorge, but all three have the option to return to Louisville next season thanks to the extra year provided by the NCAA thanks to COVID-19. None have made their decision to return or leave yet.

Louisville ended their 2020 season with a 4-7 record, and a 3-7 mark in ACC play.

