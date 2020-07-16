Rodjay Burns' position change leads to production

Rodjay Burns had quite a transition junior season for Louisville football.

In his second year at Louisville after transferring from Ohio State, Burns had his second defensive coordinator in as many seasons at Louisville and switched to a new position.

The Trinity (Louisville) High School graduate moved from cornerback to outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Bryan Brown’s scheme in 2019.

The transition to a different position led to production.

Burns finished second on the team with 83 tackles along with a team-high 11 tackles for a loss in 13 starts last fall.

He returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown against Western Kentucky and had one of Louisville’s best performances of the season in the program’s first road victory over a ranked team in the team’s victory over Wake Forest. Burns had 16 tackles, forced a fumble and had an interception in Louisville’s win in Winston Salem.

Outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison told Burns to play at the next level he would need to improve on all facets of his game.

Dennison wants the 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker to become more of a vocal leader. Dennison said Burns needs to have a “quarterback of the defense” mentality with the rest of Louisville’s linebackers.

“Setting edges and becoming more physical,” Dennison said. “He did a great job last year, he led our team in tackles for a loss. He can still find ways to get better whether it is a fundamental or technique standpoint.”

With experience as a defensive back at Ohio State and Louisville, Burns can become more a leader for the Cardinals’ pass defense.

“In the pass game, understanding what everybody is doing around him,” Dennison said. “He already has an understanding of what he is doing, but the more you understand what people are doing around you, the more comfortable you feel, the faster you play, the better you are.”

Burns’ versatility isn’t limited to the defensive side of the ball.

He returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in 2018 in his first season at Louisville. He had a 34-yard return and averaged 8.6 yards per return last season.

Dennison expects Burns to have an outstanding year as a redshirt senior this fall.