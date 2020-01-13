Louisville set to enhance Cardinal Stadium for 2020 season

University of Louisville’s athletic department announced several improvements to Cardinal Stadium in an effort to enhance fan experience for the 2020 football season.

Louisville plans to add new features for the game-day experience, which include tailgating, a Fan Zone, boosted WiFi access, seat re-coating and parking changes.

A Fan Zone will be constructed during the offseason, which will be located in the Purple Lot on the south side of the Central Avenue tunnel. There will be a live music stage with a beer garden and food truck option, along with a miniature turf field and additional spaces for tents.

“This is another major step forward in our fan engagement strategy,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “The partnership established with Tailgate Guys last season was a great starting point, but this is an investment in every fan, not just those with premium seats, and this will help create more of a tradition around our football program. We’re excited to create this family environment that is missing around our stadium today.”

Deputy Athletic Director Josh Heird said the improvements are aimed toward enhancing the experience for all fans. Heird didn’t want to promise WiFi and upgraded cellular service inside the stadium for the 2020 season, but the school is working with multiple vendors to increase mobile services.

The re-coating process to refurbish seats in the lower bowl in Cardinal Stadium began last summer. The seats had faded from its original red color, but will be re-coated with an industrial UV protective coating to restore color.

The Purple Lot will become a pass-required speed parking option that will be first-come, first-to-park model.