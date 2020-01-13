Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville set to enhance Cardinal Stadium for 2020 season

samdraut

University of Louisville’s athletic department announced several improvements to Cardinal Stadium in an effort to enhance fan experience for the 2020 football season.

Louisville plans to add new features for the game-day experience, which include tailgating, a Fan Zone, boosted WiFi access, seat re-coating and parking changes.

A Fan Zone will be constructed during the offseason, which will be located in the Purple Lot on the south side of the Central Avenue tunnel. There will be a live music stage with a beer garden and food truck option, along with a miniature turf field and additional spaces for tents.

“This is another major step forward in our fan engagement strategy,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “The partnership established with Tailgate Guys last season was a great starting point, but this is an investment in every fan, not just those with premium seats, and this will help create more of a tradition around our football program. We’re excited to create this family environment that is missing around our stadium today.”

Deputy Athletic Director Josh Heird said the improvements are aimed toward enhancing the experience for all fans. Heird didn’t want to promise WiFi and upgraded cellular service inside the stadium for the 2020 season, but the school is working with multiple vendors to increase mobile services.

The re-coating process to refurbish seats in the lower bowl in Cardinal Stadium began last summer. The seats had faded from its original red color, but will be re-coated with an industrial UV protective coating to restore color.

The Purple Lot will become a pass-required speed parking option that will be first-come, first-to-park model. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Walz and Louisville seeking focus on both sides

Louisville women's basketball head coach wants his team focused offensively and defensively

samdraut

Jeff Walz wants situational improvement for Louisville

Louisville made on court adjustments against Wake Forest, but coach Jeff Walz wants his team to understand situations better

samdraut

Louisville defeats Wake Forest for eighth straight win

Cardinals sustain early lead to improve to 5-0 in the ACC

samdraut

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Louisville women's basketball returns home with a seven-game winning streak to host Wake Forest

samdraut

Reaction: Louisville closes out Notre Dame for ACC win

Louisville made plays on both ends of the floor for a road victory over Notre Dame

samdraut

Louisville survives Notre Dame for ACC road win

Cardinals struggle in second half against Notre Dame

samdraut

Louisville dominates Miami for seventh straight win

Cardinals dominant as team improves to 4-0 in ACC play

samdraut

by

PaulieCouples

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Live blog and updates as Louisville faces Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) foe Notre Dame

samdraut

Chris Mack wants Louisville to understand how to play

Louisville coach Chris Mack wants more consistent play through an entire 40 minutes from his team

samdraut

Javian Hawkins named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Javian Hawkins broke numerous school records in his redshirt freshman year, rushing for 1,520 yards and nine touchdowns

samdraut