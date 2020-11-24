SI.com
Louisville Report
Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 11

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Jonathan Greenard: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Eleven of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 11: Alexander started in a 34-31 overtime loss at the Indianapolis Colts and had five tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses.
Season: 32 tackles (25 solo), one interception, five pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 11: Becton started in a 34-28 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Season: Seven starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 11: On injured reserve.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 11: Bridgewater was inactive in a 20-0 win vs. the Detroit Lions.
Season: 238-331 (71.9%) for 2,553 yards, thirteen touchdowns and seven interceptions. 35 rushes for 196 yards, three touchdowns and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 11: Free Agent
Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 11: Brown was inactive in a 27-3 loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 11: Burgess subbed in a 34-31 overtime loss at the Indianapolis Colts and logged no stats.
Season: Three tackles (all solo).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 11: On injured reserve
Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 11: On reserve.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 11: Dunn started in a 27-20 win vs. the New England Patriots and had 1 solo tackle.
Season: Twenty one tackles (eleven solo), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 11: Greenard subbed in a 27-20 win vs. the New England Patriots and had 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 QB hit.
Season: Seven tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 11: Jackson started in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans and was 17-29 passing for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 51 yards.
Season: 170-276 (61.6%) for 2,106 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. 103 rushes for 575 yards, three touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 11: Miller was inactive in a 20-0 win vs. the Detroit Lions.
Season: Nine starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 11: Parker started in a 20-13 loss at the Denver Broncos and had six receptions on nine targets for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Season: 44 receptions on 65 targets for 523 yards and four touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 11: On injured reserve
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 11: On injured reserve.
Season: Eleven tackles (Seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.

Note: Rankins was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6 with an MCL injury.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 11: On injured reserve.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Up to this point, Young has been on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 season.

