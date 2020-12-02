SI.com
Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 12

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of DeVante Parker: Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Twelve of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 12: Alexander started in a 41-25 win vs. the Chicago Bears and had 6 tackles (5 solo).
Season: 38 tackles (30 solo), one interception, five pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 12: Becton started in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Season: Eight starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 12: On injured reserve.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 12: Bridgewater started in a 28-27 loss at the Minnesota Vikings and was 19-36 passing for 267 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 2 times for 12 yards.
Season: 257-367 (70.0%) for 2,820 yards, fourteen touchdowns and eight interceptions. 37 rushes for 208 yards, three touchdowns and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 12: Free Agent
Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 12: Free Agent
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

Note: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 12.

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 12: On injured reserve.
Season: Three tackles (all solo).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 12: On injured reserve
Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 12: On reserve.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 12: Dunn started in a 41-25 win at the Detroit Lions and had two tackles (one solo) and one fumble recovery.
Season: 23 tackles (12 solo, two QB hits, 1 fumble recovery.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 12: Greenard subbed in a 41-25 win at the Detroit Lions and had one solo tackle, one pass defense, and one solo special teams tackle.
Season: Nine tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit, one pass defense.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 12: On Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Season: 170-276 (61.6%) for 2,106 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. 103 rushes for 575 yards, three touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 12: Miller started in a 28-27 loss at the Minnesota Vikings.
Season: Ten starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 12: Parker started in a 20-3 win at the New York Jets and had 8 receptions on 14 targets for 119 yards.
Season: 52 receptions on 79 targets for 642 yards and four touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 12: On injured reserve
Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 12: On injured reserve.
Season: Eleven tackles (Seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.

Note: Rankins was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6 with an MCL injury.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 11: On injured reserve.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Up to this point, Young has been on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 season.

