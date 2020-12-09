Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 13

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Thirteen of the National Football League's 2020 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 13: Alexander started in a 30-16 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and had 1 solo tackle and 2 pass defenses.

Season: 39 tackles (31 solo), one interception, seven pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 13: Becton started at left tackle in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Season: Nine starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 13: On injured reserve/Bye Week.

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 13: Bye Week.

Season: 257-367 (70.0%) for 2,820 yards, fourteen touchdowns and eight interceptions. 37 rushes for 208 yards, three touchdowns and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 13: Free Agent

Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 13: Free Agent

Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

Note: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 12.

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 13: On injured reserve.

Season: Three tackles (all solo).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 13: On injured reserve

Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 13: On reserve.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 13: Dunn started at in a 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and had 2 assisted tackles and 1 QB hit.

Season: 25 tackles (12 solo), 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 13: Greenard subbed in a 26-20 loss at the Indianapolis Colts and had one QB hit.

Season: Nine tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, one pass defense.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 13: Jackson started in a 34-17 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys and was 12-17 passing for 107 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Season: 182-293 (62.1%) for 2,213 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. 116 rushes for 669 yards, four touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 13: Bye Week.

Season: Ten starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 13: Parker started in a 19-7 win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and had 4 receptions on 8 targets for 35 yards.

Season: 56 receptions on 87 targets for 677 yards and four touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 13: Perry subbed in a 41-35 loss to the Cleveland Browns and logged no stats.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 13: On injured reserve.

Season: Eleven tackles (Seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.

Note: Rankins was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6 with an MCL injury.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 13: On injured reserve.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Up to this point, Young has been on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 season.

