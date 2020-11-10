Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Nine of the National Football League's 2020 season is almost completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 9: Alexander started in a 34-17 win at the San Francisco 49ers and had 1 solo tackle.

Season: 27 tackles (22 solo), one interception, three pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 9: Becton started in a 30-27 loss vs. the New England Patriots.

Season: Six starts, on substitution.

Note: Becton left the game in the first quarter with a chest injury and did not return.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 9: On practice squad/injured list.

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was sent down to the practice squad after Week 4, and is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 9: Bridgewater started in a 33-31 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs and was 36-49 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed two times for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 220-307 (71.7%) for 2,417, eleven touchdowns and six interceptions. 32 rushes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one fumble.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 9: Free agent.

Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 9: Brown was inactive in 27-25 loss vs. the Houston Texans.

Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 9: Burgess subbed in a 34-17 win at the San Francisco 49ers and logged no stats.

Season: One tackle (solo).

Note: Burgess was signed to the Packers' active roster prior to Week 8.

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 9: Christian was inactive in a 23-20 loss vs. the New York Giants.

Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 9: Harvey-Clemsons was inactive in a 23-20 loss vs. the New York Giants.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 9: Dunn started in a 27-25 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars and had 2 tackles (1 solo).

Season: Seventeen tackles (Eight solo), two QB hits.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 9: Greenard subbed in a 27-25 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars and had three tackles (1 solo).

Season: Three tackles (one solo)

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 9: Jackson started in a 24-10 win at the Indianapolis Colts and was 19-23 passing for 170 yards. He also rushed 13 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 129-213 (60.5%) for 1,671 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. 79 rushes for 469 yards, three touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 9: Miller started in a 33-31 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Season: Eight starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 9: Parker started in a 34-31 win at the Arizona Cardinals and had 6 receptions on 7 targets for 64 yards.

Season: 36 receptions on 49 targets for 431 yards and three touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 9: Perry was inactive in a 24-17 win vs. the Chicago Bears.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, one solo special teams tackle.

Note: Perry was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 23 with an undisclosed injury.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 9: On injured reserve.

Season: Eleven tackles (Seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits.

Note: Rankins was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6 with an MCL injury.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 8: Bye Week.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

