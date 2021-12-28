Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 16 of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. 13 former Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, as well as previous weeks:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)

Week 2 (vs. Lions): Started for four tackles (three solo).

Week 3 (at 49ers): Started for five tackles (four solo), one interception and three pass defenses.

Week 4 (vs. Steelers): Started for no stats - suffered shoulder injury.

Weeks 5-16: Injured Reserve.

Season (Four games, four starts): 13 tackles (nine solo), one interception, three pass defenses.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no offensive stats.

Week 2 (at Colts): Subbed for no offensive stats, one punt return for zero yards

Week 3 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for no offensive stats, two punt returns for nine yards.

Week 4 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed no offensive stats, two punt returns for four yards

Week 5 (at Seahawks): Subbed for no offensive stats, one punt return for 11 yards, three kickoff returns for 61 yards.

Week 6 (at Giants): Subbed for no offensive stats, two punt returns for 28 yards and two kickoff returns for 26 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Lions): Subbed for no offensive stats.

Week 8 (at Texans): Subbed for no offensive stats, three punt returns for two yards - suffered season-ending shoulder injury.

Weeks 9-16: Injured Reserve.

Season (Eight games, no starts): No WR stats, 11 punt returns for 54 yards, five kickoff returns for 87 yards.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 1 (at Panthers): Started on offensive line - suffered right knee injury.

Weeks 2-16: Injured Reserve.

Season: One game, one start.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Weeks 1-13: Practice Squad.

Week 14 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for no stats.

Week 15 (at Bills): Subbed for no stats.

Week 16 (vs. Bucs): Subbed for one rush for four yards.

Season (Three games, no starts): One rush for four yards.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Week 2 (at Jaguars): Started for 26-34 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for one yard.

Week 3 (vs. Jets): Started for 19-25 passing for 235 yards, four rushes for 24 yards.

Week 4 (vs. Ravens): Started for 7-16 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown; one rush for two yards.

Week 5 (at Steelers): Started for 24-38 passing for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; one rush for 11 yards.

Week 6 (vs. Raiders): Started for 35-49 passing for 334 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; two rushes for nine yards and one lost fumble.

Week 7 (at Browns): Started for 23-33 passing for 187 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; two rushes for three yards.

Week 8 (vs. Washington): Started for 19-26 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown; one rush for one yard.

Week 9 (at Cowboys): Started for 19-28 passing for 249 yards and one touchdown; three rushes for -1 yards and one touchdown.

Week 10 (vs. Eagles): Started for 22-36 passing for 226 yards.

Week 11 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 12 (vs. Chargers): Started for 11-18 passing for 129 yards and one touchdown; two rushes for 10 yards and one touchdown.

Week 13 (at Chiefs): Started for 22-40 passing for 257 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions; four rushes for 17 yards.

Week 14 (vs. Lions): Started for 18-25 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 15 (vs. Bengals): Started for 12-22 passing for 98 yards; three rushes for 10 yards - exited game with upper body injury.

Week 16 (at Raiders): Inactive - upper body injury.

Season (14 games, 14 starts): 285-426 passing (66.9 percent) for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions; 30 rushes for 105 yards, two touchdowns and one lost fumble.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 2 (at Browns): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Did not play.

Week 4 (at Bills): Did not play.

Week 5 (vs. Patriots): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 6 (at Colts): Started on offensive line.

Week 7 (at Cardinals): Started on offensive line.

Week 8 (vs. Rams): Started on offensive line.

Week 9 (at Dolphins): Started on offensive line.

Week 10 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 11 (at Titans): Started on offensive line.

Week 12 (vs. Jets): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 13 (vs. Colts): Did Not Play

Week 14 (vs. Seahawks): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 15 (at Jaguars): Started on offensive line.

Week 16 (vs. Chargers): Started on offensive line.

Season: 12 games, seven starts.

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats.

Week 2 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 3 (at Giants): Subbed for one special teams tackle.

Week 4 (vs. Washington): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Jets): Subbed for no stats

Week 6 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 7 (at Dolphins): Inactive.

Week 8 (vs. Panthers): Inactive.

Week 9-16: Practice Squad.

Season (Five games, no starts): One tackle.

Dez Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2016-20

Weeks 1-9: Practice Squad.

Week 10 (vs. Saints): Made NFL debut - subbed for one reception on one target for 0 yards.

Week 11 (vs. Texans): Subbed for three receptions on six targets for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Week 12 (at Patriots): Subbed for one reception on one target for 14 yards.

Week 13 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 14 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive.

Week 15 (at Steelers): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19).

Week 16 (vs. 49ers): Did not play.

Season (Three games, no starts): Five receptions on eight targets for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive

Week 2 (at Browns): Inactive

Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Started for four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, and one forced fumble.

Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Patriots): Started three solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one QB hit.

Week 6 (at Colts): Started for six tackles (five solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Week 7 (at Cardinals): Started for four tackles (Three solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, two QB hits, and one pass defense.

Week 8 (vs. Rams): Started for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, and one pass defense.

Week 9 (at Dolphins): Started for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and one pass defense.

Week 10 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 11 (at Titans): Inactive - foot.

Week 12 (vs. Jets): Started for two tackles (one solo), one sack, two QB hits, and one forced fumble.

Week 13 (vs. Colts): Started for two tackles (one solo) and one QB hit.

Week 14 (vs. Seahawks): Started for four tackles (one solo) and one pass defense.

Weeks 15-16: Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19).

Season (10 games, 10 starts): 31 tackles (22 solo), nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, 12 QB hits, two forced fumble and four pass defenses.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Raiders): Started for 19-30 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown; 12 rushes for 86 yards and two lost fumbles.

Week 2 (vs. Chiefs): Started for 18-26 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; 16 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 3 (at Lions): Started for 16-31 passing for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception; seven rushes for 58 yards.

Week 4 (at Broncos): Started for 22-37 passing for 316 yards and one touchdown; seven rushes for 28 yards.

Week 5 (vs. Colts): Started for 37-43 passing for 442 yards and four touchdowns; 14 rushes for 62 yards and one lost fumble.

Week 6 (vs. Chargers): Started for 19-27 passing for 167 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; eight rushes for 51 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Bengals): Started for 15-31 passing for 257 yards and one touchdown; 12 rushes for 88 yards.

Week 8 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 9 (vs. Vikings): Started for 27-41 passing for 266 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions; 21 rushes for 120 yards.

Week 10 (at Dolphins): Started for 26-43 passing for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions, nine rushes for 39 yards.

Week 11 (at Bears): Inactive - non-COVID illness.

Week 12 (vs. Browns): Started for 20-32 passing for 165 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions; 17 rushes for 68 yards.

Week 13 (at Steelers): Started for 23-37 passing for 253 yards, one touchdown and interception; eight rushes for 55 yards.

Week 14 (at Browns): Started for 4-4 passing for 17 yards; two rushes for five yards - suffered ankle injury.

Weeks 15-16: Inactive - ankle.

Season (12 games, 12 starts): 246-382 passing (64.4 percent) for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions; 133 rushes for 767 yards, two touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19).

Week 2 (vs. Saints): Started at right guard.

Week 3 (at Texans): Started at right guard.

Week 4 (at Cowboys): Started at right guard.

Week 5 (vs. Eagles): Started at right guard.

Week 6 (vs. Vikings): Started at right guard.

Week 7 (at Giants): Started at right guard.

Week 8 (at Falcons): Injured Reserve.

Week 9 (vs. Patriots): Injured Reserve.

Week 10 (at Cardinals): Injured Reserve.

Week 11 (vs. Washington): Started at right guard.

Week 12 (at Dolphins): Inactive - ankle.

Week 13 (Bye Week): N/A.

Week 14 (vs. Falcons): Inactive - ankle.

Week 15 (at Bills): Started at right guard.

Week 16 (vs. Buccaneers): Started at right guard.

Season: Nine games, nine starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards.

Week 2 (vs. Bills): Started for five receptions on nine targets for 42 yards

Week 3 (at Raiders): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 42 yards.

Week 4 (vs. Colts): Started for four receptions on nine targets for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Week 5 (at Buccaneers): Inactive (hamstring).

Week 6 (at Jaguars): Inactive (hamstring).

Week 7 (vs. Falcons): Inactive (hamstring).

Week 8 (at Bills): Started for eight receptions on 11 targets for 85 yards.

Weeks 9-12: Injured Reserve.

Week 13 (vs. Giants): Subbed for five receptions on five targets for 62 yards.

Week 14 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 15 (vs. Jets): Started for four receptions on eight targets for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Week 16 (at Saints): Subbed for no stats.

Season (Eight games, six starts): 34 receptions on 56 targets for 457 yards and two touchdowns.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery.

Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Week 3 (at Broncos): Subbed for one QB hit.

Week 4 (vs. Titans): Subbed at for two tackles (one solo) and one QB hit.

Week 5 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

Week 6 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 7 (at Patriots): Subbed for two tackles.

Week 8 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one QB hit.

Week 9 (at Colts): Subbed for two tackles.

Week 10 (vs. Bills): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

Week 11 (vs. Dolphins): Subbed for three tackles (one solo).

Week 12 (at Texans): Subbed for three tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Week 13 (vs. Eagles): Inactive - knee.

Week 14 (vs. Saints): Subbed for four tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss.

Week 15 (at Dolphins): Started for three tackles (one solo), one sack, one QB hit, and one fumble recovery.

Week 16 (vs. Jaguars): Started for two tackles.

Season (12 games, two starts): 31 tackles (14 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, six QB hits, two fumble recoveries.

