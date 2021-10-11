    • October 11, 2021
    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week Five

    Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week Five of the 2021 NFL season
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Five of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

    Here are how former Cards fared in Week Five of the 2021 NFL season, as well as previous weeks:

    Jaire Alexander

    Position: Cornerback
    Team: Green Bay Packers
    Years at UofL: 2015-17

    Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)
    Week 2 (vs. Lions): Started for four tackles (three solo).
    Week 3 (at 49ers): Started for five tackles (four solo), one interception and three pass defenses.
    Week 4 (vs. Steelers): Started for no stats, exited with shoulder injury - out TBD.
    Week 5 (at Bengals): Injured Reserve.

    Season (Four games, four starts): 13 tackles (nine solo), one interception, three pass defenses.

    Tutu Atwell

    Position: Wide Receiver
    Team: Los Angeles Rams
    Years at UofL: 2018-20

    Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no offensive stats.
    Week 2 (at Colts): Subbed for no offensive stats, one punt return for zero yards
    Week 3 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for no offensive stats, two punt returns for nine yards.
    Week 4 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed no offensive stats, two punt returns for four yards
    Week 5 (at Seahawks): Subbed for no offensive stats, one punt return for 11 yards, three kickoff returns for 61 yards.

    Season (Five games, no starts): No WR stats, six punt returns for 24 yards, three kickoff returns for 61 yards.

    Mekhi Becton

    Position: Offensive Tackle
    Team: New York Jets
    Years at UofL: 2017-19

    Week 1 (at Panthers): Started on offensive line, exited with right knee injury - out 4-6 weeks.
    Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Injured Reserve.
    Week 3 (at Broncos): Injured Reserve.
    Week 4 (vs. Titans): Injured Reserve.
    Week 5 (vs. Falcons): Injured Reserve.

    Season: One game, one start.

    Teddy Bridgewater

    Position: Quarterback
    Team: Denver Broncos
    Years at UofL: 2011-13

    Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.
    Week 2 (at Jaguars): Started for 26-34 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for one yard.
    Week 3 (vs. Jets): Started for 19-25 passing for 235 yards, four rushes for 24 yards.
    Week 4 (vs. Ravens): Started for 7-16 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown; one rush for two yards.
    Week 5 (at Steelers): Started for 24-38 passing for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; one rush for 11 yards.

    Season (Five games, five starts): 104-149 passing (69.8 percent) for 1,180 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception; 13 rushes for 57 yards.

    Geron Christian Sr.

    Position: Offensive Tackle
    Team: Houston Texans
    Years at UofL: 2015-17

    Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.
    Week 2 (at Browns): Subbed on offensive line.
    Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Did not play.
    Week 4 (at Bills): Did not play.
    Week 5 (vs. Patriots): Subbed on offensive line.

    Season: Three games, zero starts

    Dorian Etheridge

    Position: Inside Linebacker
    Team: Atlanta Falcons
    Years at UofL: 2017-20

    Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats.
    Week 2 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for no stats.
    Week 3 (at Giants): Subbed for one special teams tackle.
    Week 4 (vs. Washington): Subbed for no stats.
    Week 5 (vs. Jets): Subbed for no stats

    Season (Five games, no starts): One tackle.

    Jonathan Greenard

    Position: Outside Linebacker
    Team: Houston Texans
    Years at UofL: 2015-17

    Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive
    Week 2 (at Browns): Inactive
    Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Started for four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, and one forced fumble.
    Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for no stats.
    Week 5 (vs. Patriots): Started three solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one QB hit.

    Season (Three games, three starts): Seven tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, two QB hits, and one forced fumble.

    Lamar Jackson

    Position: Quarterback
    Team: Baltimore Ravens
    Years at UofL: 2015-17

    Week 1 (at Raiders): Started for 19-30 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown; 12 rushes for 86 yards and two lost fumbles.
    Week 2 (vs. Chiefs): Started for 18-26 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; 16 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
    Week 3 (at Lions): Started for 16-31 passing for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception; seven rushes for 58 yards.
    Week 4 (at Broncos): Started for 22-37 passing for 316 yards and one touchdown; seven rushes for 28 yards.
    Week 5 (vs. Colts): Kickoff is set for Monday, Oct. 11 at 8:15 p.m. EST.

    Season (Four games, four starts): 75-124 passing (60.5 percent) for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions; 42 rushes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two lost fumbles.

    John Miller

    Position: Offensive Guard
    Team: Carolina Panthers
    Years at UofL: 2011-14

    Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19).
    Week 2 (vs. Saints): Started at right guard.
    Week 3 (at Texans): Started at right guard.
    Week 4 (at Cowboys): Started at right guard.
    Week 5 (vs. Eagles): Started at right guard.

    Season: Four games, four starts.

    DeVante Parker

    Position: Wide Receiver
    Team: Miami Dolphins
    Years at UofL: 2011-14

    Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards.
    Week 2 (vs. Bills): Started for five receptions on nine targets for 42 yards
    Week 3 (at Raiders): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 42 yards.
    Week 4 (vs. Colts): Started for four receptions on nine targets for 77 yards and one touchdown.
    Week 5 (at Buccaneers): Inactive (hamstring).

    Season (Four games, four starts): 17 receptions on 32 targets for 242 yards and one touchdown.

    Sheldon Rankins

    Position: Defensive Tackle
    Team: New York Jets
    Years at UofL: 2012-15

    Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery.
    Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.
    Week 3 (at Broncos): Subbed for one QB hit.
    Week 4 (vs. Titans): Subbed at for two tackles (one solo) and one QB hit.
    Week 5 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

    Season (Five games, zero starts): Six tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, three QB hits, fumble recovery.

    (Photo of Tutu Atwell: C. Morgan Engel - USA TODAY Sports)

