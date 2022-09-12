Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 1 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Nine former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).

Season (One game, one start): Five tackles, four solo.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no receptions on one target.

Season (One game, no starts): Zero receptions on one target.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (vs. Patriots): Did not play.

Season (No games, no starts): N/A

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Cardinals): Subbed at tackle.

Season: One game, zero starts.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Colts): Started for four tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.

Season (One game, one start): Four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Jets): Started for 17-30 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.

Season (One game, one start): 17-30 passing (56.7 percent) for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New England Patriots

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Dolphins): Started for one receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Season (One games, one start): One receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (vs. Ravens): Started for one assisted tackle.

Season (One game, one start): One tackle (zero solo)

Russ Yeast

Position: Safety

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Week 1 (vs. Bills): Inactive

Season (Zero games): N/A

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter