Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 1 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Nine former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).
Season (One game, one start): Five tackles, four solo.
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no receptions on one target.
Season (One game, no starts): Zero receptions on one target.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 1 (vs. Patriots): Did not play.
Season (No games, no starts): N/A
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Cardinals): Subbed at tackle.
Season: One game, zero starts.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Colts): Started for four tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.
Season (One game, one start): Four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Jets): Started for 17-30 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.
Season (One game, one start): 17-30 passing (56.7 percent) for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New England Patriots
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 1 (at Dolphins): Started for one receptions on two targets for nine yards.
Season (One games, one start): One receptions on two targets for nine yards.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (vs. Ravens): Started for one assisted tackle.
Season (One game, one start): One tackle (zero solo)
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Week 1 (vs. Bills): Inactive
Season (Zero games): N/A
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports)
