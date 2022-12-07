Report: Two More Louisville Assistants Joining Scott Satterfield in Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Scott Satterfield is continuing to bring more Louisville football assistants with him as part of his move to Cincinnati.

Offensive line coach Nic Cardwell and inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson will both be following Satterfield to join the Bearcats, according to a report from FootballScoop's John Brice.

Brice also confirms earlier reports that Cardinals defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas are both heading up I-71 to Cincinnati as well. He also reports that chief of staff Mark Speir and scouting/recruiter coordinator Carter Wilson are joining Satterfield.

Cardwell had previously served as an offensive quality control coach for Louisville in 2019 during Scott Satterfield's first year as the head coach, and was re-hired earlier this year after spending a pair of seasons back at Appalachian State. Louisville did finish the 2022 regular season at 71st nationally in sacks allowed at 2.17 per game and 68th nationally in tackles for loss allowed at 5.67 per game, but guard Caleb Chandler and center Bryan Hudson each earned Second-Team All-ACC honors.

Nicholson had been on staff for three seasons, and was instrumental in the development of guys like C.J. Avery and Monty Montgomery. This season, Ole Miss transfer MoMo Sanogo led the team in tackles with 86.0 (43 solo), while also logging 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Montgomery, who started alongside Sanogo all season, notched the second-most tackles with 62.0 (34 solo), 9.5 for loss, 5.0 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Five assistant coaches have now departed the program following Satterfield's move to the Bearcats. On top of the four leaving for UC, co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Wesley McGriff also left for Auburn.

Offensive coordinator Lance Taylor also recently "emerged" as the front runner for the head coaching job at Western Michigan, and head strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders left for the same position at Arkansas this past weekend.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

