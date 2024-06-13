'25 WR Carl Jenkins Jr. Names Louisville to Top Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has made the cut for one of their top targets in the Class of 2025.
Saint Augustine (Fla.) HS wide receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. announced his top four schools on Thursday, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. UCF, USF and Mississippi State are also in the running, and he is set to make his decision on June 29.
Jenkins has been big time target for Louisville ever since offering him a scholarship last August. He's made a handful of visits to the Derby City, including taking an official visit earlier this month.
"Honestly, it's been very awesome," Jenkins told Louisville Report. "It's been what I expected it to be. I expected it would be really great, really awesome."
Related: 2025 WR Carl Jenkins Jr. Has 'Awesome' Visit to Louisville
Jenkins took an official visit to UCF the weekend before his OV to Louisville, and is in line to take an official to USF on June 21.
The 6-foot-2, 177-pound wideout had a breakout junior season for Saint Augustine. In 14 games tracked by MaxPreps, Jenkins hauled in 60 receptions for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns.
As such, his status as a prospect increased dramatically over the last several months. The high three-star prospect comes in as the No. 72 recruit in the talent-rich state of Florida, the No. 87 wide receiver in the cycle and the No. 541 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.
Louisville currently sports a 10-man 2025 recruiting class, which ranks ad the No. 43 class in the nation by 247Sports.
(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter