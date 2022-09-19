Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Cataurus Hicks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed yet another pass catcher as part of their 2023 recruiting class, as Cataurus Hicks has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Prospect: Cataurus Hicks

Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Central

Cataurus Hicks' Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: While it might not seem like it based on his measurables, Hicks actually has a well-toned frame, especially in his core. He might need to add some weight to his arms and legs, but that's really it.

Athleticism: For someone as light and as toned as Hicks is, you can already guess that he is extremely athletic. Even against some of the top competition in Florida, his lightning quick speed jumps out on film. That's also coupled with above average agility thanks to some great footwork. His vertical is good too, but he has rarely displayed it on film.

Instincts: Hicks does a great job diagnosing defenses to find the weak link. Not only can he use his speed to simply take the top off the defense for a long bombs down the field, he's also good at creating separation and finding holes in intermediate zone coverage. He doesn't run an incredibly diverse route tree, but his excels on mid/deep comebacks and deep inside posts. He's incredibly slippery against would-be first tacklers with the ball on his hands, especially on wide receiver screens. He might be small, but he does a good job at preparing or embracing hard contact, and hardly ever lets that impact if he catches a ball or not.

Polish: Hicks has a really good release off the line of scrimmage. Even if a defensive back is there to jam him, he can use his speed and agility to glide right by them with minimal stoppage. He played mostly on the boundary as a junior, but has started to take more slot receiver snaps as a senior. He has already proven that he isn't afraid of competition, as he played a large role in Central's upset win over IMG Academy.

Bottom Line: Even with all the pass catchers that Louisville already has in the 2023 class, Hicks is a pickup that does a great job at rounding it out at wide receiver standpoint despite being unranked, and his game has some strong Tutu Atwell vibes to it. He might not see the field immediately with all the other talent coming in, but he has some serious long term potential for Louisville.

(Photo of Cataurus Hicks via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter