CBS Sports Places Scott Satterfield at No. 43 in 2022 P5 Coach Rankings

Heading into his fourth year as the head football coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Scott Satterfield lands just inside the top 50 in CBS Sports' 2022 Power Five coach rankings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first three years of Scott Satterfield's tenure as the head coach of the Louisville football program has been a little bit of a roller coaster. His first season in 2019 saw him go 8-5 and win ACC Coach of the Year, which was then promptly followed up by a 4-7 campaign in 2020.

While there was, by definition, improvement in 2021, it left many feeling like the Cardinals should have accomplished more. They did make it back to a bowl game, but finished 6-7 in a year that was marked by close losses or an inability to finish in the fourth quarter.

The folks over at CBS Sports recently released their annual rankings of every coach in the Power Five, and like Louisville, Satterfield saw marginal improvement, rising two spots from last year's rankings up to No. 43.

"Climbing two spots in our rankings is a fair reflection of how Satterfield is viewed nationally and in Louisville," CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli wrote. "While most Cardinals fans aren't thrilled with where the program is, it did rebound from a 4-7 season in 2020 to at least get to a bowl game last year.

"That said, when the school hired Satterfield fresh off three straight Sun Belt titles at Appalachian State, it was hoping for more. Also, PR gaffes like how Satterfield handled his interest in the South Carolina job last year still rankles some. That'll teach you to be honest, I guess."

Satterfield hovering around the mid-40's might not be where exactly fans would like him to be entering his fourth year with the program, but he did take a solid jump in the rankings as it pertains to strictly the ACC. He rose three spots up to No. 8 in the conference, ahead of VT's Brent Pry, Duke's Mike Elko, UVA's Tony Elliott, GT's Geoff Collins, Syracuse's Dino Babers and FSU's Mike Norvell.

Despite finishing last season one game under .500, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force, they return several impact playmakers such as Malik Cunningham and Yasir Abdullah. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

