Louisville Cracks Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Cardinals make their first appearance in the top 25 of a major poll since 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Welcome back to the Top 25, Louisville.

While the Cardinals remain squarely in the "receiving votes" category in the latest Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches Polls, the College Football Playoff selection committee decided that Louisville was deserving of a top-25 ranking, placing them at the No. 25 spot in their Week 13 rankings.

It's Louisville's first appearance in the Top 25 of a major poll since they were ranked at No. 24 in week three of the 2020 Associated Press Top 25. it's their first time in the College Football Playoff rankings since the final poll of 2016.

After starting the 2022 season at 2-3, the Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) have won five of their last six games, most recently taking down then-No. 24 NC State this past weekend. Louisville has a 1-2 record against fellow CFP Top 25 teams, falling to both No. 8 Clemson and No. 16 Florida State but winning against No. 22 UCF.

Louisville will be back in action this weekend for their regular season finale, traveling to Lexington to take on in-state rival Kentucky in the annual Governor's Cup. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Full College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (2022 Week 13)

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. UCF (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

