Caleb Chandler 'Very Confident' in Louisville's Offensive Line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since head coach Scott Satterfield took over the Louisville football program, the Cardinals have boasted a potent offense. With a dynamic quarterback Malik Cunningham, a deep running back room and veteran options at wide receiver, they're very much in line to boast a top-25 offense for the fourth year in a row.

However, the Cardinals' strengths at the offensive skill positions is only one part of the equation for success on that side of the line of scrimmage. What will allow those weapons on offense to thrive is talent and depth on the offensive line, which Louisville has plenty of.

In fact, if you ask left guard Caleb Chandler, he doesn't see a single weakness amongst on the offensive line.

"I don't see a hole in this offensive line at all. I'm very confident in everybody," he said. "I'm not worried about anybody not doing their job. I just think we have straight dogs on this offensive line. I feel like I haven't had that at every position in years past. But now, it's exciting because we definitely can be, not only the best offensive line in ACC, but in the whole country."

When you look at each spot on Louisville's offensive line, you can certainly make the case that they are one of the best in the Power Five. First and foremost, Chandler is one of the best linemen in football, garnering preseason All-American honors from the AP, Athlon Sports, Walter Camp, Sporting News and Pro Football Focus.

But he hasn't been the only Louisville offensive lineman to get some preseason recognition. Left tackle Trevor Reid, right guard Adonis Boone and right tackle Renato Brown have all been named to preseason All-ACC teams by either Pro Football Focus or Athlon Sports. The only projected starter to not get any sort of preseason praise is center Bryan Hudson, despite his efforts as Louisville's sixth man on the line last year.

The starters aren't the only ones who are carrying their weight on the offensive line. Chandler noted that a lot of the younger guys in the room have been exceeding expectations as well.

"I saw Luke Kandra progress tremendously. Luke is going to be a dog this year and upcoming years for this program. Michael Gonzalez is better and more comfortable. Even though he was great as a true freshman last year, just seeing how much more comfortable he is, it's pretty awesome to see. Josh Black is in there battling it out every day, Austin Collins. Just seeing those younger guys progress and get better after just a couple of years they've been here is very awesome.

"It made competition very, very hard in the offensive line room. We still roll out the same guys every day, but we also rotate a lot. So you'll see Luke at right or left guard at one point, and you'll see me at center, and things like that. The battle in the offensive line room is pretty hot, so we just got to see what we're gonna go with next week heading into Syracuse."

This was already a group who had a high level of success last season. Despite a slow start to their 2021 campaign, Louisville still finished the season allowing just 1.54 sacks per game for 25th in all of FBS, and 4.77 tackles for loss allowed per for 31st.

Like several other players in other positions groups have noted, Chandler says that new strength coach Ben Sowders has had a tremendous impact on the offensive line. According to Louisville's official roster, 11 of the 16 offensive lineman, scholarship or walk-on, are at 297 pounds or above.

"He's impacted us in a huge way," Chandler said. "We got guys who are bigger, stronger and faster on the offensive line. He's all about keeping our lower body strong, so we're squatting pretty much every day. He's been good to us. He's brought us close together, not just as offensive line but as a team. He's made it fun around here. He made coming to the weight room fun, made it coming into the building fun."

As for Chandler himself, he hasn't been consumed by all the preseason accolades he has received. His mindset has been the same ever since the end of last season: get Louisville to the ACC Championship.

"My thought process is just strictly ACC Championship," he said. "The accolades, all this as a blessing and I'm so truly grateful for it, but it probably would have hit different a year or two ago to me. My whole vision and focus is on the ACC Championship, and do what I can to help his team win. That's literally all I think about. (Offensive line coach Nic) Cardwell has been on my butt about all the accolades, but he knows, everybody knows, my whole mindset is strictly on the championship."

Louisville will begin the 2022 season when they travel to upstate New York to face Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Louisville linemen: Michelle Hutchins - Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

