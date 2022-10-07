Report: Coaching Change 'Expected' at Louisville if Cardinals Lose at Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It appears that "do-or-die" time for head football coach Scott Satterfield at Louisville has finally arrived.

Friday morning, ESPN college football senior writer Adam Rittenberg released an article both ranking the top opening head coaching jobs in college football and discussing "the latest buzz" he had heard regarding hot-seat coaches across the nation. In the latter category, it appears a move at Louisville could come sooner rather than later if the losing continues - even as soon as next week during the Cardinals' bye week.

"He didn't enter the season with the same inevitability about his job status as other coaches, but it's becoming harder to see a path where Satterfield returns in 2023," Rittenberg wrote. "Last week's 34-33 loss to Boston College, where Louisville blew four leads, has put Satterfield on extremely shaky ground. If Louisville falls to lowly Virginia on Saturday before an open week, a change is expected.

"Even if the Cardinals bounce back, their second-half schedule includes four AP top-15 opponents, surging James Madison and defending ACC champion Pitt. Bowl eligibility seems extremely unlikely," Rittenberg continued.

Over the offseason, Louisville made a myriad of perceived upgrades following their disappointing end to the 2021 season. Satterfield hired coordinators from the Power Five level on both sides of the ball, and the program seemed to address some of their biggest roster needs via the transfer portal. Not to mention that the Cardinals are in line to sign their best class in school history after a blazing hot recruiting stretch in the first half of the year.

However, some of Louisville's biggest issues over the past couple years have been on full display during the first five games of the 2022 season. The offense had struggled to consistently move the ball, the defense has not been able to stop big plays at all, penalties have become a massive issue, and the team as a whole has still struggled to finish games in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals currently sit at 2-3 on the season and are 0-3 team in ACC play, with their two wins coming against UCF and USF. Their three conference losses include a 31-7 thrashing at Syracuse to open the season, a narrow 35-31 loss at home to Florida State, and the 34-33 loss at Boston College in which Louisville was a two-touchdown favorite.

Satterfield is 20-22 in his three-plus years as the head coach at Louisville. His first year at the helm saw him go 8-5 and win ACC Coach of the Year, but he has been 12-17 since.

Kickoff between Louisville and Virginia as set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The Cardinals are currently a three-point favorite over the Cavaliers, but status of quarterback Malik Cunningham; as well as running backs Tiyon Evans, Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; has yet to be determined.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports)

