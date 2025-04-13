Louisville Commit Briggs Cherry Lands Elite 11 Finals Invitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football commit Briggs Cherry is continuing to show that he is one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2026.
On Sunday, following a fantastic showing at the Elite 11 Ohio regional, the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School product became the latest signal caller in the cycle to land an invitation to the 2025 Elite 11 Finals.
Ohio was the fifth stop on this year's Elite 11 regional tour, with three more stops coming over the next month ahead of the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this summer. So far, five quarterbacks have received invites the 2025 Elite 11 Finals, including three of the top five quarterbacks in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
Elite 11 is considered the nation's premier competition for upperclassmen high school quarterbacks. Founded in 1999, the event features former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as the head coach, spans four days, and consists of "advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting."
Some notable alumni of Elite 11 include Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, Vince Young, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Cherry is the fourth future Louisville player to participate in the Elite 11 Finals, following Teddy Bridgewater in 2010, Zeke Pike in 2011 and Pierce Clarkson in 2022.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal caller ranks as high as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Tennessee, and the No. 26 quarterback in the class. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 600 prospect in the nation.
Cherry was incredibly efficient during his junior campaign at the Baylor School. He completed 69 percent of his throws for 2,718 yards and 31 touchdowns, while throwing only three interceptions. He helped guide the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record, including a berth in the DII Class 3A state championship.
(Photo of Briggs Cherry vs Instagram)
