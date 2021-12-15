Skip to main content
    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Chris Bell

    Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville football wide receiver commit Chris Bell.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 12th commit in the Class of 2022, as Chris Bell has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

    Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Bell:

    Prospect: Chris Bell
    Position: Wide Receiver
    Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
    School: Greenville (Miss.) Christian School

    Chris Bell's Senior Year Highlights: (HERE)

    Frame: Well-toned overall frame with good length and wingspan. Will need to add some weight once he gets on campus, but not a lot. Solid arm strength and fluid hips.

    Athleticism: Bell has a healthy mix of athletic traits found in X receivers and slot receivers. He is surprisingly shifty, with a one-cut juke move that can make a lot of defenders miss. He has incredible open field speed, as well as a really good vertical. He's also pretty physical as a blocker.

    Instincts: While not a high-point specialist, Bell does well at positioning his body for catches in traffic and long shots thanks to his vertical. As a ball carrier, he has good vision after the catch. He does well at shedding tackles and finding the right angles to run at, even with a lot of defenders in his immediate area.

    Polish: Doesn't run an incredibly diverse route tree, as he was mainly tasked with screens, post routes and deep shots at GCHS. His best route running comes in the intermediate, as he can create a fair amount of space on posts. Release at the line of scrimmage could use some improvement.

    Bottom Line: This is a potentially underrated Early Signing Period pickup for Louisville. He possesses a lot of the qualities you want in a receiver - such as size, speed, physicality - and still has a lot of room to grow. Bell could be an impact guy early at the next level.

    (Photo of Chris Bell: Delta Democrat-Times)

