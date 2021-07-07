‘23 QB Chris Parson Includes Louisville in Top Schools

The highly regarded quarterback out of Tennessee has listed the Cardinals among his favorites.

(Photo of Chris Parson: Nashville Post)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since the mandatory dead period was lifted last month, the Louisville football program has hit the ground running out in the recruiting trail. While they have focused a majority of their efforts in the Class of 2022, they’ve been slowly making strides in the 2023 class, and could be in line for a massive early recruiting win.

Chris Parson, a quarterback out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, announced his top eight schools Tuesday night, with the Cardinals making the cut. Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, TCU, Virginia Tech, Alcorn State and Kentucky rounds out the list.

Parson caught the eye of the Louisville staff after attending a camp on campus during the first week of June, and landed a scholarship offer as a result. He also has a personal connection to the Cardinals, as he is the younger cousin of former Louisville wideout Jaylen Smith.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Texas native is one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. Not only is ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, but also comes in as the No. 157 player in the nation. He played his first two high school seasons in the Lone Star State before making the move to Tennessee this offseason.

Normally incoming high school juniors wait until just before or during their senior year to give a verbal pledge to a college, but Parson is not one to wait. Instead, he is choosing to commit late this month on his birthday, which falls on Thursday, July 22. Florida State appears to be the favorite, but don’t discount Louisville’s chances.

