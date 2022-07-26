Skip to main content

Report: Louisville TE Christian Pedersen Enters Transfer Portal

The redshirt freshman for the Cardinals did not see any in-game action during his true freshman campaign.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville tight end Christian Pedersen has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report by Rivals.

Pedersen is the second tight end for the Cardinals to enter the portal in the last week, following walk-on William Paar who did so this past Friday. Overall, Louisville has lost 13 scholarship players to the transfer portal this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end joined the program as part of their Class of 2021, but did not see any in-game action during his true freshman campaign last season. He also was not listed on the preseason two-deep depth chart released earlier this month.

Pedersen came to Louisville as the No. 1,027 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. His senior season at Burlingame (Calif.) Junipero Serra was cancelled due to COVID-19, but he did register six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown as a junior.

Despite the recent defections at the position, the tight end room is still in very good shape. Marshon Ford is one of the top tight ends in the nation, and guys like Isaac Martin, Duane Martin and Dez Melton give the position some depth. It's not the flashiest room due to how tight ends are utilized in head coach Scott Satterfield's scheme, but it's an effective one.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 overall and 4-4 in ACC play, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Christian Pedersen via Twitter)

