Louisville LB CJ Avery to Return for Fifth Year

The Cardinals’ leading tackler is returning for another season with the program

(Photo of CJ Avery: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football senior linebacker CJ Avery has decided that he will be returning for a fifth year with the program, announcing the news on social media.

“Card Nation - It’s been an honor to be a part of the Louisville Community,” Avery said in a statement. “After speaking with my family and the coaching staff, I’d like to announce that I will be returning for another season in The Ville. I’ll be completing my masters degree & continuing my career as a Cardinal. Cannot wait to get back on the field with my brothers.”

Avery is the first senior to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to Louisville. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and cornerback Marlon Character all declared for the 2021 NFL Draft; while quarterback Jawon Pass & safety Russ Yeast entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

The 5-foot-11, 230-pound inside linebacker has established himself as one of the best defensive assets on the team, as he has led Louisville in tackles for the last two seasons. This year, he collected 78 total tackles (48 solo) 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Transitioning from safety to linebacker in his sophomore season, the Grenada, Miss. native has totaled 252 tackles (154 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 46 career games as a Cardinal.

