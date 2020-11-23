SI.com
Louisville Report
Kei'Trel Clark Named ACC Co-Defensive Back of the Week

University of Louisville PR

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville sophomore cornerback Kei’Trel Clark was recognized for an outstanding performance as the ACC’s Co-Defensive Back of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Clark was honored by the conference after assisting in two of Louisville's three turnovers forced in the first half of the 30-0 win over Syracuse on Friday night. It was Louisville’s first shutout over a Power 5 program since a 34-0 blanking of North Carolina in 2004.

A native of Richmond, Va., Clark picked off his first career pass in the second half and then recovered a fumble on a kickoff later in the quarter. The former Liberty transfer leads the ACC and ranks sixth nationally in passes defended with 10.

The Cardinals travel to Boston College for a matchup at Alumni Stadium on Sat., Nov. 28. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

