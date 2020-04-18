Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OT Colby Smith

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top five for Class of 2021 offensive lineman Colby Smith, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

Also making the cut alongside Louisville was the NC State Wolfpack, North Carolina Tar Heels, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers.

Primarily an offensive tackle out of Reidsville, Smith is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite ranking and a four-star prospect via their Top247 rankings. He is listed as high as the No. 8 prospect in the state of North Carolina, the No. 138 prospect in the entire Class of 2021.

The six-foot-seven & 295 pound Smith shows tremendous versatility. In his junior year for Rockingham County HS, he was able to keep a clean pocket for the quarterback both as a left and right tackle, as well as pancake defenders & open lanes in the rushing attack. He has also taken reps on the defensive side of the ball as a down lineman and even on special teams blocking field goals.

He is one of 20 uncommitted offensive tackles in the Class of 2021 to hold a Louisville offer. Considering how close he lives to the NC/SC border, I would not be surprised if the Gamecocks were his favorite as of right now. 

