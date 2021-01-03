Center Cole Bentley to Return to Louisville

One of the Cardinals' starters on the offensive line is returning for a football season with the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football senior offensive lineman Cole Bentley has decided that he will be returning for a fifth year with the program.

"See you next year Card Nation", Bentley said in a graphic on Twitter, accompanied with the caption: "One more year. Let's ride!"

The 6-foot-3, 314-pound center started in the first 10 games of the 2020 season, before he was deemed unavailable for the regular season finale vs. Wake Forest due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Bentley was named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy watch list back in October, which is awarded to the top center in college football.

Louisville will go into the 2021 season with a solid level of depth and experience on the offensive line, as they will be returning every scholarship lineman except senior guard/tackle Cam DeGeorge, who has yet to decide if he will continue his collegiate career or declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bentley is the fourth senior to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to Louisville, following the footsteps of inside linebacker CJ Avery, defensive end Tabarius Peterson and offensive guard Robbie Bell.

Over the course of his collegiate career, the Belfry, W. Va., native has appeared in 40 career games and made 31 starts as a Cardinal. He began as an offensive guard in 2017, made split starts at guard & center during 2018, before making the transition to full time center in 2019.

Louisville finished their 2020 campaign with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in ACC play.

